The rise of Kenilworth Tennis, Squash & Croquet Club into one of Warwickshire's premier Padel clubs.

The Crackley Lane club is proud to cater to all ages and skill levels, one of its key principles is to offer an open and welcoming environment to all.

The club celebrated its 60th anniversary at the Crackley Lane location in 2023, marking the occasion with the release of a comprehensive 122-year history book detailing its evolution since its founding in 1901.

And while the celebrations marked an important milestone in the club's history, KTSCC is by no means stuck in the past, having helped lead a padel revolution in South Warwickshire over the past few years. KTSCC now has four padel courts In 2023, KTSCC introduced two padel courts, attracting over 220 new members and hundreds more 'pay-and-play' participants.

The "incredible success" of padel led the club to build two more courts in 2024 to meet growing demand and "enhance coaching opportunities".

There’s so much on offer at the club - to members and through pay and play.TennisKTSCC boasts eight tennis courts — six artificial grass and two hard courts all with state-of-the-art LED flood lighting — catering to players of all levels.There are various internal leagues and tournaments to promote competitive play among members.

There is also has a "thriving" ladies tennis section, with sessions led by coaches for varying standards of play. 'Mix in' sessions are available on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings while the courts can be booked for social play through the day. Through the winter three veteran teams (of four players) compete in the Warwickshire leagues and three in the Stratford & District league.

In the summer there are five ladies teams in the Coventry & District Summer league. 'Rusty racket', social tennis, pay and play and multiple teams are all available in the tennis section.Meanwhile the county tennis set up has players representing Warwickshire in the inter-county league in all age groups - even the over 70s.

The first team comes up against the best players in the county in the Premier League which features only eight teams in the whole of Warwickshire.

"In the winter two men's teams feature while the junior teams range from under eights all the way up to under 16's. With social tennis played throughout the week, no matter what standard you play at - there is something at KTSCC for you."

As with all sections at KTSCC, the tennis set up also has a strong youth initiative with one of the biggest junior training programmes in the county. Meanwhile trained coaches and volunteers regularly run accessible coaching sessions at the club for local schools. Squash and racketball head coach Steve Townsend and coaches Guy Pearson and Dawn Ashford head up the impressive squash section at KTSCC. With six courts - including one glass-backed with a seated spectator gallery for tournaments - the club has an active membership with players competing in Warwickshire leagues as well as playing socially.

In total there are nine teams across racketball and men's, women's and junior squash. But the proudest boast of the KTSCC squash setup is its juniors section. Many of KTSCC's squash youngsters are in the UK's top 20. The junior squash program is among the strongest nationally, offering opportunities for children as young as two years old."

The programme has produced nationally ranked juniors across various age groups.Currently we have five juniors ranked in the top 10 in England and many more in the top 20. Sessions are held on Tuesdays and Saturdays reinforcing the club's dedication to developing young talent.

Regular tasters and learn to play courses are also held for adults, meanwhile the pay and play offer for squash was recently introduced and has already been a big success. The section just partnered with students from Warwick University for another year by hosting a 24-hour squash marathon all in aid of charity.

In the space of less than two years, KTSCC has become the go-to destination for padel in the county. The sport's revolution in the town has already seen head coach Guy Pearson rank number 19 in the country after just six months of competing, as he also won the inaugural county closed championships.KTSCC now has two padel teams - a men's and a women's - but the courts are frequently packed with social players. As with all sports, the club hosts regular 'mix ins' and taster events at beginner, improver and intermediate level.

They sell out incredibly quickly! The social element of the sport is key to its success, with a large WhatsApp community group already in place to help people find games and meet people. Coached junior sessions are planned to start after Easter holidays. Arguably KTSCC is the premier padel facility in Warwickshire! Pay and Play was introduced at the club as an alternate way to try our sports and is available for all racket sports.

The ever-popular croquet section maintains two full-sized lawns and a smaller practice lawn. Competitions are held on a regular basis, with men and women playing on equal terms.

Meanwhile coaching sessions are of course also available, offering a way for complete novices to get into the game and offering improvements for more regular players. Non-competitive games are held twice per week, offering a chance to practice and of course socialise. The croquet section has an annual open day for people to try the game. The club offers both competitive and casual play opportunities, fostering a welcoming environment for enthusiasts of all levels. We also host corporate days to organisation in our community.

Croquet is a very tactical game, but of course off the pitch everybody enjoys the friendships and wonderful countryside location."The croquet section has an annual open day for people to try the game without commitment to see if it is for them.

Across all the sports, KTSCC strives to be inclusive and open to all. Players of all abilities are made to feel welcome, and the club aims to offer not just a place to play sport and exercise, but also somewhere to make friends, the social element is as important as the competitive side of things.The café/bar has a new ‘barrista’ coffee machine serving freshly ground coffee, cakes and fruit.

The space set in the beautiful Warwickshire countryside is open from 9am daily, meaning you can come in for a drink before or after your game. The memberships offer great value for money. Introducing pay and play gives great flexibility to players who just want to come and find out more."There is something at Crackley Lane for everyone - no matter what age or ability. To find out more about KTSCC, head to the website www.ktscc.co.uk

