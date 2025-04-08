The Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday Football League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another Cup final weekend, and this week we have the Division 3 Cup Final sponsored by Nick Chambers in memory of his Father Chris, who was Chairman of this League for ten years.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We start our round up with the Division 3 Cup Final, held at Kenilworth Sporting. This competition is sponsored by Nick Chambers in memory of his father Chris, who was a loyal servant and Chairman of this League for ten years.

Division 3 Cup Final.

Ettington Rovers FC 1 Bowling Green FC 2

Jubilant Bowling Green celebrate with the Division 3 Cup

This was a slow burner with neither side dominating. Chances came and went at both ends but clear cut opportunities were rare. It was Bowling Green who struck first taking the lead midway through the first half after a long throw from Ben Partridge caused the Ettington defenders all sort of problems, Edward Jolly instinctively latched onto the loose ball and smashed it home into the top corner from the centre of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after Ettington played a long ball which caught out the Bowling Green defence leading to a cute finish by Jordan Gill levelling the contest at the halfway mark.

Bowling Green took the lead early after the restart when a lofted ball from the right hand side bounced at Shaymus Brownes feet outside the centre of the Ettington box, leading to him scoring a sensational volley crashing off the underside of bar and in giving the keeper absolutely no chance.

The remainder of the half was one of little chances however Ettington piled on the pressure in the closing stages which created a tense ending leading to Bowling Green having to manage the game professionally to the very end and clinching victory.

Bowling Green Captain Daniel Whiting accepts the Division 3 Cup from Scott Harvie of Kenilworth Sporting Club

Bowling Green would like to thank the officials and all of the spectators who came down to join in the occasion and wishing the best of luck to Ettington for the remainder of their season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also have two Cup Semi-Finals, both from the Cancer Cup Competition.

Hawkes Mill Sports FC 4 Khalsa FC 1

David Michael Buckley was the target man for Hawkes Mill again. He struck a hat-trick, with another supported by Nathan Cadby to sweep past Khalsa. It had remained tight for the first half with the Coventry outfit only one goal to the good, but the second half saw The Mill take control. Sonny Dhesi pulled one back shortly after the re-start, but Buckley grabbed a brace to restore the Mill advantage and Cadby wrapped it all up on the hour mark.

Ettington Rovers FC

Hawkes Mill Sports progress into the Cancer Cup Final.

The second Semi-Final is the tie between Bishops Itchington and Leamington Hib’s.

Bishops Itchington 6 Leamington Hib’s 0

A one sided affair here as Bishops dominated. Ed Kostiuk helped himself to a hat-trick. Harry Stowe, Josh Dixon and Craig Watkin also added in the second half. Hib’s failed to get out of the starting blocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowling Green FC

Bishops Itchington will face Hawkes Mill Sports in the Cancer Cup Final.

The Cancer Cup Final will take place on Sunday 27th April 2025 at Leamington FC 3PM Kick Off. Entry by programme. £3.00 cash only on the gate.

We also have the first of the Cancer Cup Supplementary Semi-Finals, and this saw Cubbington Albion travel to Hampton Magna.

Hampton Magna 3 Cubbington Albion 1

Magna were three up by the time Harry Taylor scored for Albion. Aaron Dickens and a brace from Thomas Hudson doing the damage. Albion were riding high after a Cup Semi-Final win last week, but they were not on their game this week. Magna struck twice before half time, and Hudson got the third and his second just before the hour mark. Taylor scored with twenty minutes to go but it was too little too late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampton Magna progress to the Cancer Supplementary Cup Final. Where they will meet the winners of Bowling Green v Wellesbourne Wanderers who play next weekend.

We move on to League action now and we start with Division 2

Napton 1 Kenilworth Wardens 1

Fastest goal of the day here for Alfie Wardle after only five minutes to give Napton the advantage. Dylan Wright pulled it back to all square and that’s how it finished.

We move on to Division 5.

Midland Rovers 1 Kenilworth Town 3

Town had to win this one to keep their hopes of taking the Title alive. Rovers made them work for it and were a goal to the good just before the break. Town came back into the game in the second half and were level just before the hour mark. The last eleven minutes produced two more Town goals and secured the three points, which means that the pressure is still on Kineton, with all to play for. Kineton have an away trip to Stockton before hosting Kenilworth in the last game of the season, which will showcase either Champions vs Runners up, or will be the Title decider. George Williams with the early Rovers strike. A brace from Adam Smith and one from Tommy Clarke for Town.

Stockton Reserves 3 Warwick United 0

A solid performance here from Stockton Reserves, which condemns United to the bottom slot in the Table. Oscar Bailey, Jack Hart and Owen May with the Stockton goals.