Thornfield complete competition finals

Related Pairs Winners Keith & Ewan Mason

The three remaining finals of Thornfield Indoor Bowls Club that couldn’t be played over finals weekend were completed on Wednesday night.

Fresh from finishing runners up in the National Under 25s County Double Rink with Warwickshire brothers Jacob and Thomas Mills faced each other in the Junior Singles final, which is made up of two sets of seven ends. With five ends gone Thomas Mills held a one shot advantage and took the first set with a couple of singles. Three ends into the second set and Thomas was again a shot up but Jacob took a double to move ahead. Thomas Mills scored a brace of trebles to win the title 2-0 in sets, set scores 6-3 and 8-3.

The Mens Championship saw Geoff Tysall take on Oliver Fowler and a tense start saw neither player break clear, the score 5-5. Tysall then took advantage moving five shots ahead, Fowler hit back but Tysall managed to keep his advantage to lead 16-11. A single and brace of trebles saw Fowler clear the deficit and move two shots clear, the next end he took a double to move within a shot of winning, a good final end saw him take the shot he needed to win 21-16.

Father and son Keith & Ewan Mason faced the grandad and grandson duo Doug Pitcher & Cormac Sheehan in the Related Pairs final. The first six ends saw five singles and one tied end, Sheehan & Pitcher holding a slender lead. An impressive spell saw the Mason’s add nine unanswered shots, a double and single brought the deficit down to five but the Keith & Ewan Mason sealed the victory with a pair of singles and a five, final score 18-6.