Tight at the top of Leamington Table Tennis League

In Division 1 second placed St Georges B enjoyed a tight match against match Free Church C, winning by 6 points to 4. Damon Fenton and Mark Jackson both won two, Earl Sweeney added one and Fenton and Jackson took the doubles in 5. Harry Purewal’s brace included a first ever win over Jackson whilst Josh Yarrow also won twice including success over Fenton. Leaders Lillington Free Church A found life simpler as they pocketed all 10 points against bottom side Oxhill. James Berry, Lee Dorning and Rex Wong comprised the Church team. Rugby B lie fourth and had a close tussle with Colebridge B triumphing 6-4. The imperious Adrian Pilgrim maintained his 100% record , Tomas Jacko added two and the duo won the doubles. Aftab Azam(2), Rizwan Akbar (1) and Mike Rinnhofer (1) accounted for the Colebridge points. St Georges A also won 6-4 against Nomads Aces. Gary Jackson, Pete Muir and Danny Ricks all won braces. Simon Nolan won his three for Aces and took the doubles with Paul Rowan. WCC Bats overcame Wellesbourne 8-2 in a match with several close contests. Martyn Todd’s three for Council featured an 11-8 in the 5th win over Gary Stewart. Nilton Green nailed two for Bats but only lost by 11-13 to Stewart and Green and Todd won the doubles 12-10 in the 5th. Martin Hunter completed Council’s tally with two. Stewart got the villagers’ points.

Eathorpe A zoomed to runners-up spot in Division 2 with a 10-0 eclipse of mid-table Rugby C. Elliot Hey, Pete Titmas and Walter Warburton are posting some impressive results. Lowly Free Church E were also big winners, 9-1 against Rugby D. Sam Groom and Susie Swan posted their first hat-tricks at this level and claimed the doubles and Radu Draghici won two, losing to Dave Cox. No less than 6 matches went to 5 sets with Church victors in every one. WCC Bears are third after beating Eathorpe B 7-3. Paul Calloway won three but found Mark Bastick difficult, edging him 11-9 in the 5th. Clive Irwin’s two included an 11-7 in the 5th win over Ben James and Phil Paine was a single winner. Calloway and Irwin won the doubles. Bastick (2) and James (1) replied.

Second placed Ashorne A played third placed WCC Codgers in Division 3 with Ashorne squeezing home 6-4. Alexandros Plianos won his three for the victors, though Steve Kurle took him to the wire, losing 9-11 in the 5th. Richard Grover took two and the pair won the doubles in 5. Richard Miles (2), Kurle (1) and Kim Wong (1) replied. Leaders Free Church F fielded a debutant in their 8-2 success over Church G. Tobias Eriksson won his three nonetheless with his team-mates, Nick Newman and Mark Singleton posting two wins apiece. Eriksson joined Newman for the doubles. Alex Bosworth and Bethan Jones shared G’s points. WCC Flounders, in 4th, crushed Ashorne B 9-1. Andy Caine and Joe Cho were unbeaten and Simon Chalker dropped just one to Jim Goodwin as well as partnering Chalker for a 5 set doubles win. Sixth beat 7th when Moreton Morrell faced Nomads Dragons and won 6-4. Tim Davies and Pablo Smith won all their singles with Catherine McAuley, Jill Weaving and Mike Weaving each taking a point for Nomads and the doubles through their ladies.

Division C leaders Free Church K beat Eathorpe F 5-0. Guy Ashworth, Dave Hawker (Eathorpe) Alfie Green, Johan Pretorius (Church)

Eathorpe D march on in Division A and secured a 4-1 win over a strong Whitnash side. Darren Hadley and Toby John wrapped up the singles but ceded the doubles 11-8 in the 5th to Paras Tejani and Dennis Woodhead. Radford A also enjoyed a 4-1 win against Rugby E. Padipat Pluemworasawat won his two and the doubles with Mo Eissa who won one. Harbinder Singh grabbed the consolation.

Division B leaders, Free Church I took all 5 points from Warwick University despite fielding reserve Chris Roe. Jay Virdi guided his team mate to a full house.

Free Church also lead Division C in the shape of their K team and they too enjoyed a 5-0 win over Eathorpe F, courtesy of Alfie Green and Johan Pretorius. Radford E got home 4-1 when facing Rugby G. Adrian Church-Jones won his two and the doubles with Anthony Verdier who beat Jenny Ferguson. Grace Newman stopped the whitewash. Eathorpe E gave themselves a chance of promotion after defeating Free Church L 4-1. Luis Baxter won both singles and the doubles with his Dad Ross. Manas Krishnan scored for Church.

Finally, Eathorpe H edged Free Church M 3-2 in Division D. Ben Titmas won his two and guided his young brother Joe to the crucial doubles. Andrea Burrows and Vishwa Modi replied.