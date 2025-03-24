Tockley helps kick Leamington to victory to end home campaign on a high

Charlie Harness on his way to scoring for Leamington. Picture by Ken Pinfold.

Leamington, playing the penultimate league fixture of the season, ran in nine tries, eight of which were converted by the sure-footed, Josh Tockley, to finish their home campaign on a high note, winning 61-24, against Droitwich.

Playing conditions suited the home side's style of running rugby, with a firm pitch, on this warm Spring afternoon. Somewhat different to the corresponding away fixture, back in December, which coincided with "Storm Darragh" that brought arctic conditions to an already sodden playing surface.

The home side were soon to set the pattern of play for the afternoon, with full back, Louis Harvey, carving through the Droitwich defence with two decisive runs. Soon after, John Brear forced his way through, in the Droitwich 22 area, creating the opportunity for Rich Mullis to open the scoring with a crashing drive over the line. Josh Tockley calmly added the conversion and Leamington were on their way.

Leamington winger, Ciarran Flynn, set the scene for try number two, with his initial break, at pace, down the far side wing. The momentum was carried forward with the Leamington Pack, with Brear, once again punching a hole in the visitors defence, before centre, Freddie Spencer, took over and bulldozed his way over. Just twelve minutes on the clock as Tockley slotted over the conversion.

The Leamington attack was in full flow and Droitwich were being forced into conceding penalties, to try to halt the rush. It was from one of these penalty awards that the home side increased their lead, when back-row, Charlie Harness, took possession and broke through two attempted tackles and crashed over the line for a fine individual try.

John Brear claimed the bonus point try, before setting up score number five, with some quite brilliant skill in his own 22 metre area. Droitwich were in a strong attacking position, just yards away from the Leamington posts, when Brear stepped in to single-handedly wrestle the ball free and deliver an exquisite pass to fly-half, Chris John. Alert to the situation, John slipped a delightful inside gift to Joe Johnston, at which point, the young centre hit the gas pedal and raced the length of the pitch for a superbly engineered score. Tockley duly obliged with the extras, to cap a fabulous piece of attacking skill from the home side.

Before the half time whistle, and in between two tries from Droitwich, Rich Mullis scored his second try of the afternoon, to put his side into an unassailable lead.

Droitwich had a good start to the second period, when they halted a Leamington attack in their 22 metre zone and broke away for a well-worked try. However, normal service soon resumed when Freddie Spencer, who was having another domineering game for his team, forced an opening, allowing the lightening pace of Charlie Main to shine through with a further fine try.

Droitwich responded with a try, although, from the restart, John Brear took possession from the drop out and raced up field, unlocking the visitors defence once again. Ben Edwards was giving support and took over to race through for another superb try for Leamington.

The home side were putting in a very strong performance, despite losing prop, Louis Dunbavin early on and later, Mullis and Johnston, all to injury. Replacement prop, Cameron Dewey, carved out another opening for his side, with a breakout of defence, at pace, before fittingly, Freddie Spencer inflicted try number nine on Droitwich.

A run up the far side wing from Tockley was the catalyst for the score and as the ball was channeled across the park by Charlie Main, Spencer took over, handed-off an attempted tackle before charging through for a fine individual score.