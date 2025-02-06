Top four all win in Blythe Liggins Skittles League

Leamington Cricket Club Skittles

There was change at the top of the Blythe Liggins Skittles League this week, as the top four teams all pick up convincing wins.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaders, Grovers Rovers, survived an early scare, as they lost the first two legs but came good in the end, beating Skittled Pink 195-174 (14-6) with Jonathan Wigley top scoring on 41. Second place Demons also picked up fourteen points in a 210-200 (14-6) win over Groovies, for whom Pete Harrison scored a magnificent 46.

BFC United and Zimmers, third and fourth respectively, made up some ground on the top two, with BFC picking up sixteen points and Zimmers picking up seventeen points. BFC beat Bad Eggs 198-181 (16-4) and Zimmers beat Nutters 209-169 (17-3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bad Eggs played twice this week, making up for a postponed pre-Christmas fixture, but lost both matches. All Sorts also beat them 205-187 (14-6) with Neil Smith reinforcing his position at the top of the averages with 43, his fourth 40+ score of the season. Pacemakers held on to beat Jocky’s Jokers 184-181 (11-9) despite a strong comeback from Jokers after they lost the first three legs.