Tough start to career for Leamington boxer

Ben Williams and Jason Callum

Royal Leamington Spa ABC’s Ben Williams had a tough start to his boxing career on Saturday night,losing to a very strong opponent in Lewis Fitter of Acocks Green ABC.

His coaches all agreed he couldn't have had a tougher opening contest but Ben's a real talent and will bounce back.

A welcome addition to the coaching staff at Royal Leamington Spa ABC is Jason Callum rated in the top five as an amateur he boxed for England Internationaly as well as having a professional career. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the gym.