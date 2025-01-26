Tough winter challenges increases Doyle's title

15 km Yarningale Common cross country course carrying 30 lb backpack

January has been a very hard cold month for Warwickshire's Paddy Doyle who increasesd his career physical fitness titles to 916.

Doyle was tested in demanding mountain bike and cross country feats over the South Warwickshire footpaths including steep inclines, he was put through his paces completing mountain bike times whilst carrying 25 lb expedition kit over a low technical route 7.5 km 26 min. 57 sec , 11 km 40 min. 08 sec , 11. 5 km 42 min. 40 sec , 13. 5 km 50 min. 25 sec , 14.5 km 57 min. 28 sec , 15 . 5 km 1 hr. 52 sec , 16 . 5 km 1 hr. 06 min. 14 sec , 17 km 1 hr. 11 min. 17 sec. Twenty days later Yarningale Common was the venue attempting eight cross country speed marches in gale force conditions and deep muddy paths carrying 30 lb backpack achieving 7 km 45 min. 06 sec , 8 km 51 min. 23 sec , 10 km 1 hr. 03 min. 04 sec , 11 km 1 hr. 07 min. 16 sec , 12 km 1 hr. 17 min. 20 sec , 13 km 1 hr. 23 min. 37 sec , 14 km 1 hr. 31 min. 39 sec , 15 km 1 hr. 44 min. 51 sec.

He said: "The strong gales and footpaths were exhausting for the mountain biking and speed march distances especially as I was carrying the weighted backpacks but improving my conditioning and strength training gave me the extra boost to increase my career total to 916 fitness endurance records and challenges."