Tracey Thomas Challenge Cup finalists are confirmed

Cubbington Albion

The Tracey Thomas Challenge Cup semi-finals took place this weekend.

The first game takes us to Bishops Itchington and the visit of Hawkes Mill Sports.

A comprehensive 4-1 win here as Hawkes Mill book themselves into the Challenge Cup final and continue their campaign, which could see the Coventry outfit completing an extraordinary Cup and League quadruple. Adam David Miles with the Bishops consolation on the half hour mark, but goals from David Michael Buckley, Owen Wassall and a brace from Pat Ryan had the deal done. Hawkes Mill Sports are into the Tracey Thomas Challenge Cup Final.

Cubbington Albion beat AFC Snitterfield 2-1 in the second semi-final.

Hot on the heels of their Divisional Cup Final success, AFC Snitterfield were looking to continue their trophy hunt in what has already seen a League and Cup double. Albion struck twice, late in the first half with goals from Billy Gatfield on thirty five minutes, and Alex Witchell grabbed a second on the stroke of half time. Snitterfield fought back in the second half and pulled one back on the hour mark through Talib Bellamy, and Cubbington had to cling on for the next half an hour, but Snitterfield couldn’t break the Albion defence. Cubbington Albion join Hawkes Mill Sports in the Tracey Thomas Challenge Cup final.

Quarter Finals of the Andy Campbell Cup.

Long Itchington 2 Kineton Sports and Social Club 0 - Sam Crawford made the difference here, and he notched twice to see the Long Men safely past lower division opposition and into the Semi-final stage.

Kenilworth Wardens 2 Pig and Fiddle 0 - A goal in each half was enough here for Wardens to book their place in the semi’s. Chris Groves and Cameron Holden with the goals.

Cancer Cup Supplementary, quarter-final Bowling Green 3 Ettington Rovers 2 - Jordan Hall put the visitors in front after ten minutes. Bowling Green stormed back with a Claud Ovington brace in four minutes just before the break. Just past the hour mark and a goal at either end within a minute and that’s how it stayed. Bowling Green hung on to progress into the Semi-Final.

Division 2 Khalsa Reserves 0 Leamington Hib’s 6 - Hib’s in control of this one. A brace each for Connell Farrell and Jack Marsden. Craig Williams and Lance Clarke added the others. Hib’s have one hand on the Title but there’s still a battle raging for the Runners up spot. All to play for.

Wellesbourne Wanderers 6 HRI Harbury 1 - A Ben Tomes consolation here for The Veg boys but Wellesbourne had this one in the bag. A brace each for Alex Rea and Elliot Durbin. Dion Love and Ben Adler chipped in with singles. Sat in second place with the points in the bag can Wanderers hold on? Bishops have games in hand it’s going to the wire!

Division 3 CubbingtonFC 1 Kenilworth Royal Oak 0 - A solitary Charlie Faulkner goal with twenty minutes to go was enough for Cubbington here. They will have to wait for several teams to catch up with games in hand, but with points on the board and already silverware in the cupboard it’s been agreat season for Cubbington so far, and the added prospect of a County Cup Final looming.

Division 3 Stockton 4 Hampton Magna 3 - A battle for the points all the way here. Stockton went ahead after nine minutes with a Thomas O’Callaghan strike, swiftly followed a minute later by another from Josh Thomas. Magna wouldn’t give up and came back into it, with goals from Luke Hirst. Adam Trinder and Thomas Hudson. Josh Tolley got a third for Stockton and with two minutes left on the clock Thomas popped up for his second to seal the points for Stockton, who are sat in second spot in the table but there’s still plenty to play for. Champions elect Snitterfield might have the crown but the runners up spot is still on the table.

Division 5 Balsall and Berkswell 2 Kenilworth Town 5 - Town squeeze up at the top of the table with these three points. With games to play this will go to the wire. They can’t afford to drop any points without handing the Title to Kineton. Jonathon Ley tried his best for the Squirrels here, but a brace wasn’t enough. Town had a brace of their own from Adam Smith, supported by singles from Thomas Hackett, James Clay and Alex Cockburn.

Southam United Reserves 3 Stockton Reserves 3 - A local derby here and it was a game of two halves. Not much action in the first, followed by five goals in the second! Charlie Crean with the only goal of the first half to give Stockton the lead after thirteen minutes.

United stormed back in the second half. Two goals in nine minutes saw the home side turn the tables. Charlie Ferguson and Damen Goring bagging the goals. Just past the hour mark and Chay Miller made it all square again with a second for Stockton. Ten minutes later and Oliver Reeves restored the Southam advantage but it wasn’t to be. Ten minutes later and Oscar Bailey helped himself to make it all square again and that’s how it finished.