Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday Football League

Leam Hib's march on in the Sunday Vase, and all the rest of the results from last weekend.

We start our report with the County Cup competitions and we have the BCFA Sunday Vase Competition.

Leam Hib's were in BCFA Sunday Vase Cup action this weekend and the trip to Edgbaston was a good one. The weather was atrocious and monsoon wind and rain swept over the park. Jack Marsden struck the first goal for Hib's after only nine minutes, latching onto a delightful through ball, rounding the keeper to slot home. Eight minutes later and Josh Tiff added another. A header inside the box from a great cross from Andy McGuire. Nine minutes later and Marsden got his second, tapping home after Conor Smith did the hard work, rounding the keeper to lay the ball off to Marsden to finish. Connoll Farrell made it four just before half time. Dawson with a delicious pass into McGuire who held the ball up and squared to Farrell who drilled it home. The second half saw Hib's firing on all cylinders and although the Bizspace Redbulls pushed hard to get into the game Hib's dominated the play and it was no surprise when Conor Smith added a fifth. Tiff polished it off with his second with ten minutes to go and Hib's move into the next round of the Sunday Vase. A great result.

We move on to local Cup action now and we start with the Cancer Research Cup.

Hawkes Mill 6 Massey Ferguson Sports and Social Club 0

A brace for Ryan Price set Hawkes Mill up to take this local derby tie. Lee Wood, Lee Kelly, Nathan Osborne-Swain and David Michael Buckley added the others. Hawkes Mill progress into the next round.

Khalsa 2 Kenilworth Royal Oak 1

Two late goal inside five minutes and the sides were looking at penalty kicks. Ian Pollock put Khalsa ahead just past the hour mark, Edward Aveyard made it all square five minutes later. With only four minutes on the clock Manjinder Dhaliwal struck to give Khalsa the advantage and they held on to take the win and progress into the next round.

Cubbington Albion 1 Napton 2

Stockton 1 Long Itchington 7

Leam Hib's Res 10 (ten) Real Barston 0

All one way traffic here as Scott Hammond and Levi Joseph Steele both scored hat-tricks. Callum Clarke added a brace. Mitchell Williams and Michael Moreton bothh added singles. Hib's Reserves go into the hat for the next round.

Bishops Itchington 3 Bowling Green 1

Shaun Watkins opened the scoring for Bishops here. Matthew Hughes added the second late in the second half and Ed Kostiuk rounded it off with ten minutes to go. Bishops progress.

Heathcote Athletic 3 Kineton Sports and Social Club 4

Kineton were three up in the first half an hour. Malachy O'Sullivan, Michael Perks and Robert Herdman on target. Owen May pulled one back for Heathcote just before the break, but Ben King restored the three goal advantage within a minute. May got a second on the hour mark but it wasn't enough, and Kineton progressed into the next round.

Southam United Res 2 Kenilworth Wardens 3

Harley Wright put Southam in front after twenty minutes. That's how it stayed until Owen Kennedy added a second on the hour mark. Jono Gilworth started the Wardens comeback eight minuters later. Luke Parsons made it all square with seven minutes left on the clock and with tails up, George Ferridge sealed the comeback with the winner two minutes from time. Wardens go into the next round.

Cubbington FC 1 Fusilier 1

A very late Sean Wilson goal in the last minute of the game kept Cubbington involved. Connor Parry had put Fusilier ahead on the hour mark and it looked to be enough until Wilson struck. So to penalty kicks. Fusilier took the tie 6 - 7 on spot kicks, and progress.

Midland Rovers 0 Minds Matter 3

Jake McCarthy Phillips put Minds Matter in fron just past the half hour mark. Jordan Dance added the second just past the hour mark, and Jason Thompson rounded it off with ten minutes to go. Minds Matter moves into the next round.

Whitnash Town 2 Warwick United 2

United led by the odd goal at half time but Whitnash fought back. By the end of normal time it was two apiece and so to penalty kicks. Town took the win 5 - 3 and progress into the next round.

We move on to League action now and we start with Division 3

Ettington Rovers 0 Chadwick End 2

A brace from Tom Tarbuck was enough here for Chadwick who move off the bottom of the table,

We move on to Division 5

Balsall and Berkswell 5 Wellesbourne Wanderers Dev's 2

The Hornets were in front after nine minutes through Jonathan Ley. Caleb Clydesdale struck for Wellesbourne to make it all square four minutes later. Joe Ryan then scored to restore the Hornets advantage and Ley grabbed his second three minutes later. That's how it stayed until eight minutes from time when Michael McCauley pulled one back for Wellesbourne to close the gap but the Hornets held on to take the points.