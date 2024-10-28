Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday Football League

Khalsa 2024

Leam Hib's Reserves and Khalsa fought out a close Division one battle at Newbold Comyn. It's not Manilla but it was a thriller, as Leam Hib's reserves come from behind to grab a point after trailing at half time. Hib's then went ahead, but Khalsa fought back to grab a point.

Leam Hib's reserves came from behind to grab a point after trailing at half time. Khalsa looked in fine form and goals from Aaron Sahota after eighteen minutes and a brace from Ajmeir Sahota in a three minute spell saw Khalsa in front. Hib's replied and were only one goal down by half time. Joseph Steele and Scott Hammond on target. The second half was still as compelling and Hib's continued their fight back with strikes from Connor Mort and Callum Clarke giving the youngsters the advantage , until super sub Andrew Hood came on for Khalsa and grabbed a late equaliser to give Khalsa a share of the points.

In the only other Division one League match Cubbington Albion were beaten by Bourton and Frankton by four goals to one. Josh Bailey getting the Albion goal on twenty one minutes.

We move on to Cup action now and we start with the George Dutton Cup.

Hawkes Mill Sports 7 (seven) Midland Rovers 1

A solitary George Williams goal was little consolation for lower Division Rovers, who were put to the sword by David Michael Buckley who score five himself and another from Thomas Hall wrapped it all up. Hawkes Mill go into the next round.

Heathcote Athletic 5 Pig and Fiddle 4

Another Newbold Comyn thriller and this one had an even better come back! Pig were three goals up by half time. Heathcote started their comeback eight minutes into the second half. Joe Poole on target. Five minutes later Owen May added a second. Jay Radford netted the third with fifteen minutes to go. Nathan Rowlands made it all square at four all with two minutes left on the clock, and Jamie Hallan-Kerr bagged the winner in stoppage time to give Heathcote the win and progress into the next round.

Massey Ferguson Sports and Social 1 HRI Harbury 1

A close one here and it remained goal less at half time. The second half provided a bit more action with a goal for each side, Danny McCann for the tractor boys and Vitor Machado for the veg boys. So it went to penalty kicks. Massey's took the shoot out by four goals to two and progress into the next round.

Minds Matter 2 Kenilworth Wardens 0

Two second half goals sealed the win for Minds Matter here. Jason Thompson on the hour mark and Kayne Withey added the second six minutes later. Minds Matter progress.

Wellesbourne Wanderers 10 (ten) Ettington Rovers 3

Last seasons golden boot winner Alex Rea was in fine form here. He smashed four of his own, with his hat-trick inside thirty minutes. His last came in stoppage time. Michael Pomeroy got the first for Wanderers in the third minute. It wasn't all Wellesbourne in the first half. Jordan Robinson struck twice to keep Ettington involved. The last ten minutes and injuries didn't help the visitors as three goals in eight minutes from Ben Adler, Joel Giblin and Dion Love wrapped it all up. Wellesbourne go into the hat for the next round.

Bowling Green 7 (seven) Stockton 0

Jake Howes started this one off after six minutes. Ed Jolly then scored a hat-trick . Tom Gamblin added a brace and Shay Browne wrapped it all up. Bowling Green into the hat.

Dynamo Leamington 1 Kineton Sports and Social Club 1

All square after ninety minutes with goals from Lee Watton with the equal fastest goal of the day in the first minute for Dynamo, and the leveller from Brayden Herdman for Kineton with twenty minutes left on the clock. And so to penalty kicks. Dynamo took the tie by the odd penalty in nine and progress into the next round.

Kenilworth Town 7 (seven) Real Barston 1

Callum Shepherd with the Real Barston consolation.

Warwick United 5 Southam United Reserves 2

Equal fastest goal of the day for Ryan Coulson set Warwick United on their way. Two goals from Harley Wright then put Southam into the driving seat by half time. Coulson made it all square five minutes into the second half and the United tails were up. Ben Law added a third just past the hour mark to put United back in front. Donnie Bernard added a fourth with twenty minutes to go and Coulson finished his hat-trick ten minutes from time to round it off. United into the hat.

We move on to League action now and we start with Division two.

Leam Hib's 4 Napton 2

Josh Beeson with the first Hib's goal after nine minutes. Jamie Clements made it all square twelve minutes later. Joss Tiff restored the Hib's advantage just past the half hour mark. Jake Hyams restored parity on the hour mark, but Connoll Farrell went straight back up the other end to restore the Hib's advantage. Carl Smedley then pounced with nine minutes left on the clock to complete the scoring.

We move on to Division 3.

Chadwick End 1 Kenilworth Royal Oak 6

Royal Oak took a two goal lead into the half time break. Goals from Josh Cox and Blake Devitt doing the damage. Jeremy Simmons then doubled the tally with a brace in two minutes on the hour mark. William Harte added a fifth with ten minutes to go and Edward Aveyard scored the sixth in stoppage time.

We finish off with one game from Division 4 and it was a top of the table clash.

Hampton Magna 0 AFC Snitterfield 1

As tight as could be expected here and Snitterfield maintain their table topping form, taking the result with a single goal enough for the three points. Sam Jalowiecki getting the vital strike with a little over ten minutes to go.