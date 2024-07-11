Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday Football League AGM and Presentation night

The Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday Football League held its AGM last night (Tuesday July 9) along with the annual presentation of awards.

Prior to the meeting a presentation was made by Louise Careless on behalf of Myton Hospices to the group, and all teams were encouraged to take a collection tin to help raise funds to support the great work of Myton Hospice.

Awards

The awards presentations took place and League President David Finch was on hand to give out the trophies.

Best Club Secretary: Ollie Shuttleworth Kenilworth Royal Oak FC.

Club Assistant Referee went to Ross Farquharson Kenilworth Wardens FC.

The Sportsmanship Cup was won by Stockton Reserves FC who went through the whole season without a single booking!

The Goalscorers Cup was won by Massey Ferguson FC with 86 goals

The Guy Reeve Memorial trophy ("The Golden Boot") went to Alexander Rea of Wellesbourne Wanderers FC with 25 goals. This award is sponsored by Norman Stephens , a Vice President of the League.

A new Referees' award has been awarded for the first time in memory of Duncan Macauley, our referees secretary who passed away just before the end of the season. The first recipient of this award, the Duncan Macaulay Referees award, was Ian Sewell.

Team Managers

The Managers' awards for the winners and runners up in each of the divisions went to :

Div 1A Winners: Leam Hibs Res FC - Connor Byrne / Conor McKay. Runners Up: Bishops Itchington FC - Tom Cooper

Div 1B Winners: Leamington Hibs FC - Alan Guilford. Runners Up: Cubbington Albion FC - Alex French

Div 3 Winners: Wellesbourne Wanderers FC - Sean Hopwood. Runners Up: HRI Harbury FC - Mike Timms

Div 4 Winners: Massey Ferguson FC - Chris Boote. Runners Up - Bowling Green FC - Ed Tennant

The AGM continued with business. The League constitution is underway. There will be 38 teams in the League next season. A few teams have dropped out but seven new teams have come into the League.

1 . Top goal scorers trophy Massey Ferguson manager Chris Boote receiving the Top goal scorers trophy on behalf of the Club who scored the most goals over the season (106).JPG Photo: Submitted photo

2 . Guy Reeve Trophy Golden Boot award David Finch presenting the Guy Reeve Trophy "Golden Boot" award to Alex Rea from Wellesbourne Wanderers FC who was the League top goal scorer with twenty six League goals last season. This award is sponsored by Norman Stephens in memory of Guy. Photo: Submitted photo

3 . Sportsmanship Trophy Ian Hudson from Stockton FC receiving the Sportsmanship Trophy on behalf of Stockton reserves who completed the season without a single booking! Photo: Submitted photo

4 . Best Club Secretary award Ollie Shuttleworth from Kenilworth Royal Oak FC receiving the Best Club Secretary award Photo: Submitted photo