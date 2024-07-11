Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday Football League AGM and Presentation night

The Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday Football League held its AGM last night (Tuesday July 9) along with the annual presentation of awards.
Prior to the meeting a presentation was made by Louise Careless on behalf of Myton Hospices to the group, and all teams were encouraged to take a collection tin to help raise funds to support the great work of Myton Hospice.
Awards
The awards presentations took place and League President David Finch was on hand to give out the trophies.
-
Best Club Secretary: Ollie Shuttleworth Kenilworth Royal Oak FC.
- Club Assistant Referee went to Ross Farquharson Kenilworth Wardens FC.
- The Sportsmanship Cup was won by Stockton Reserves FC who went through the whole season without a single booking!
- The Goalscorers Cup was won by Massey Ferguson FC with 86 goals
- The Guy Reeve Memorial trophy ("The Golden Boot") went to Alexander Rea of Wellesbourne Wanderers FC with 25 goals. This award is sponsored by Norman Stephens , a Vice President of the League.
A new Referees' award has been awarded for the first time in memory of Duncan Macauley, our referees secretary who passed away just before the end of the season. The first recipient of this award, the Duncan Macaulay Referees award, was Ian Sewell.
Team Managers
The Managers' awards for the winners and runners up in each of the divisions went to :
- Div 1A Winners: Leam Hibs Res FC - Connor Byrne / Conor McKay. Runners Up: Bishops Itchington FC - Tom Cooper
- Div 1B Winners: Leamington Hibs FC - Alan Guilford. Runners Up: Cubbington Albion FC - Alex French
- Div 3 Winners: Wellesbourne Wanderers FC - Sean Hopwood. Runners Up: HRI Harbury FC - Mike Timms
- Div 4 Winners: Massey Ferguson FC - Chris Boote. Runners Up - Bowling Green FC - Ed Tennant
The AGM continued with business. The League constitution is underway. There will be 38 teams in the League next season. A few teams have dropped out but seven new teams have come into the League.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.