Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday Football League hold AGM

Before the business of the day took place a minutes silence was held as a mark of respect for David Finch, President of the League who passed away recently.

The League also agreed it’s new constitution for next season and that will mean a change down to 4 Divisions.

The awards presentations started with the Best Club Secretary award and that went to Ryan Spackman of Real Barston FC.

The team Sportsmanship Trophy went to Balsall and Berkswell FC and was presented to Player Manager Liam Perkins.

The Guy Reeve Memorial Trophy for the individual top goal scorer (League goals only) went to Connell Farrell of Leamington Hib’s. Hib’s also won the Team goal scorers cup with a total of 86 goals in the season. This award and all the others are sponsored by Norman Stephens in memory of his great friend Guy Reeve, a servant of this League for many years. Unfortunately, Norman was unable to attend last night’s meeting, so these awards were presented by League Sponsor Nick Rowlatt on Norman’s behalf.

The referee’s award, The Duncan McCauley award (named after Duncan who passed away last year) went to Luke Scale who finished the season with an average mark of 95.00 out of 100 per game.

We move on to the Managers awards and we start with Division 1.

Winners were Hawkes Mill and Craig Cunniff and Lee Wood.

Runners up were Khalsa and Amit Punj.

Division 2 Winners were Leamington Hib’s and Alan Guilford.

Runners Up were Wellesbourne Wanderers and Darren Dowsett.

Division 3 Winners were Cubbington FC and Mark Smith.

Runners up were Bowling Green and Ed Tennant.

Division 4 Winners were AFC Snitterfield and Fred Niblett

Runners Up were Hampton Magna and Mark Hickey.

Division 5 Winners were Kineton Sports and Social Club who had

Richard Bennett and Liam Naven-Jones as Managers.

Runners up were Kenilworth Town who had Elliott Haynes-Sorrell and Paul Johnson as Managers.

1 . Contributed Division 2 Managers Award presented to Alan Guilford of Leamington Hib's FC. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Luke Scale was the recipient of the Duncan McCauley Referees Award with an average of 95.00% Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Division 2 Runners Up were Wellesbourne Wanderers FC and Manager Darren Dowsett accepted the award. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Alan Guilford accepts the Division 2 Managers award for Leam Hib's. Photo: Submitted