Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday Football League Results and Tables. Week 2 .

We review the first two weeks of the new season and we also have our first Silverware Final.

Week 2 into the 24-25 season and teams are still finding their feet. We also had our first Silverware battle, The Sean Horgan Cup Final at Kenilworth Sporting on a glorious Sunday afternoon. A separate report covers this match, which was a fundraiser for charity.

In Division 1 Cubbington Albion are the pace setters with two wins out of two. An opening day win over new boys Hawkes Mill Sports followed by a six nil win away to Bourton and Frankton sees them Top of the Table. Hibs Reserves started their campaign this weekend and were beaten in an eleven goal thriller by Hawkes Mill who seem to have found their feet after week 1. Khalsa also started their season off this week with a three nil victory over Long Itchington, all the goals coming in the second half. Ian Pollock, Andy Hood and Isaiah Balu the scorers.

Wellesbourne Wanderers Top the table in Division 2. Two wins, away to Napton and home to Bishops Itchington sees them with six points. Alex Rea, last years Golden Boot winner is already off to a fine start with three goals in two games. HRI Harbury are also joint Top with two wins from two. A 0 – 3 win over Khalsa Reserves in week one followed by a 4 – 2 home win over Napton this weekend resumes the battle with Wellesbourne from last season. Leam Hibs started in week one with a storming 3 -15 (fifteen) away win over Heathcote Athletic . Josh Beeson, Connoll Farrell , Jack Marsden and Josh Tiff all getting hat-tricks !

Division 1 Leamington & District Sunday League

In Division 3 Cubbington FC are Top. A move to a new ground seems to have bolstered the Cubbington lads and two wins from two, a 3 – 0 home win over The Fusilier and a 1 - 3 away win away to Bowling Green setting the way. Massey Ferguson and Dynamo Leamington are close behind and Ettington who have only played and won one game, sit poised in fourth place after a thumping seven goal win away to Chadwick End in week one.

Snitterfield are setting the pace in Division 4. A 5 – 1 win over Pig and Fiddle in week one followed by a 2- 0 win over Stockton this weekend takes all six points. Hampton Magna trail in second place with a 2 – 2 Home draw to Real Barston followed by a 0 – 2 away win at Whitnash as the Club resumes their Leamington Sunday League history following a short break. New boys Minds Matter started their campaign this week, but were met by Pig and Fiddle who took all three points with a 2 – 4 away win, Sam Perry grabbing a hat-trick. Lee Gold got the other. Jason Thompson and Beckham Whalley with the Minds goals.

Division 5 sees new boys Kenilworth Town top the charts with two wins from two. Five teams share second spot with a win apiece as the season settles down. With an average of five goals per game Division five looks wide open and shows promise to produce the Golden Boot winner this season. Rob Herdman grabbing four to lead the way, as Kineton put six past Midland Rovers.