Trainer James Owen in double winning form at Warwick's opening meeting

Sail Away (right) and Ile De Jersey jump the last in the Paul Ferguson's Jumpers To Follow Handicap Chase (photgraph by David Pratt)

On a bright and clear autumn afternoon, jump racing returned to Warwick on Tuesday with the Pricedup Grand Season Opener, featuring the £18,000 Paul Ferguson's Jumpers To Follow Handicap Chase over three miles, one and a half furlongs.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ile De Jersey has been a model of consistency over the summer, winning two of his four races and being placed in the others, including going down by just a neck at Cartmel last time out. Sent off the 15/8 favourite, he was held up by James Bowen before making steady progress in the home straight to collar the front-running Sail Away on the run-in.

King Of The Story, pulled up on his last run, got back on the winning trail in the opening Pricedup The Jumps' Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase. It had been an eventful 24 hours for jockey Freddie Gordon who had eased his mount Jorebel down when clear in the opening race at Fontwell Park the day before, only to scramble home by the minimum margin of a nose. Gordon left nothing to chance here, however, taking King Of The Story into the lead at the final fence and going clear on the run-in to beat favourite Gone In Sixty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the absence of likely favourite John Barbour, it was Soleil d'Arizona who went off a red-hot 4/11 market leader in the first division of the PricedUp Novices' Hurdle for owner John Reilly. Harry Skelton sent Soleil d'Arizona, a course winner in June, straight into the lead and, entering the home straight 20 lengths clear, she was eased down to win comfortably.

The summer jumps season had come to an end at Newton Abbot the previous Friday with the final meeting in the RCA Summer Jumps Championship. Beginning at Cartmel in May, it saw Sean Bowen take the leading jockey title and Newmarket-based James Owen crowned as leading trainer. Bowen had generously given his £7,500 prize to the Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, which jockeys traditionally visit before the Grand National, and the Injured Jockeys Fund with the trainers prize being shared by Owen's stable staff.

Bowen and Owen teamed up with Stratford winner Hamlet's Night in the second division of the Novices' Hurdle, but it was Beau Quali who headed the betting. Skelton again had the favourite at the front, disputing the lead with Squeezebox, but it was Hamlet's Night who took control between the final two flights, putting clear daylight between himself and Beau Quali to give Bowen his 84th winner of the season.

Top-weight Mary, ridden by Charlie Todd, was another to quickly set up a commanding lead in the pricedup.bet Mares' Handicap Hurdle, readily defying top weight of 12-0 to beat Tankardstown Diva who could never close the gap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bumpy Evans made it five wins over fences when taking the £10,000 Propel Finance Novices' Handicap Chase over three miles, before My Gift To You, ridden by Alex Chadwick, gave Owen a double in the closing Molson Coors Handicap Hurdle.