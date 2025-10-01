Trainer Jamie Snowden in double-winning form at Warwick on Wednesday

Doc McCoy and Isabelle Ryder jump the last in the Ignite Incentives Handicap Hurdle (photograph by David Pratt)

October heralds an increase in the pace of the new season as the summer jumpers take a bow and it was Lambourn trainer Jamie Snowden who came out on top at Warwick on Wednesday, landing a double with Jackstell and Doc McCoy to take his score to 22 for the campaign.

At the start of Wednesday's meeting, it was Mickey Bowen and James Owen who headed the trainers championship with Alcester-based Dan Skelton in third place with 31 winners and just over £300,000 in prize money. Close behind in fourth was another Warwickshire trainer, Olly Murphy, and both had runners on the card.

Skelton's first runner of the afternoon was Got Grey in the opening Redditch United Rapid Racing Relay Run Handicap Chase over two and a half miles, A winner at Worcester in June, Got Grey had run disappointingly at Newton Abbot last time but, even with a better surface to race on, never looked like pegging back sole opponent Northern Bound who made all the running in the hands of Ben Jones.

Beau Quali, runner-up to Hamlet's Night over hurdles at the last meeting, put Skelton back on the winning trail when making a winning chasing debut in the Green Ape Media Gallop Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, collaring Anyharminasking at the last fence to go clear on the run-in.

Jackstell, who ran with consistency last term, made a winning seasonal debut when proving too good for American Empire in the Intuit Quickbooks - Power Your Possible "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle. The runner-up had been left in the lead in the home straight when favourite Queensworthy was pulled up after losing her action but, after looking the likely winner, a mistake at the last flight saw the momentum with Jackstell.

The shortest-priced winner of the afternoon was Keppel Queen, sent off at 1/7 on her stable debut for Murphy in the Apron Payrun Mares' Maiden Hurdle. She has had plenty of experience, this being her 12th run, and, ridden by champion jockey Sean Bowen, who was in double-winning form at Sedgefield the day before, proved too good for Girl Of Gold.

Conditional jockey Isabelle Ryder made most of the running on top-weight Doc McCoy to land the Ignite Incentives Handicap Hurdle, overcoming a 3lb rise in the weights for his last run at Bangor-on-Dee when he finished a close runner-up. There as a gap of 13 lengths back to Arqoob who was no match for the winner.

Despite two non-runners, the closing Assets Out For Zoo Accounting Open National Hunt Flat Race still had the largest field of the afternoon and it was Bathara, trained by Jonjo & A J O'Neill, who stepped up on his Bangor-on-Dee debut In April to hold the challenge of favourite Hopeless Dancer, the pair being clear of Trigger The Light.