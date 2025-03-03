Two boxers hit the ring to compete for Royal Leamington Spa ABC

Isabel Lockley and Zoe Newton

Royal Leamington Spa ABC had two of their boxers out competing last weekend.

First up on Friday night was Sam Harvey boxing his old foe for the third time Romeo Maccarinelli of Bonymaen ABC at 80kg in Swansea, both boxers showing great strength and courage going toe to toe over the three two minute rounds with Romeo coming out on top and getting the decision and winning the trilogy 2-1.

Next up for the Leamington club on Saturday in Wolverhampton was Isabel Lockley having her first bout back after a two year layoff competing against Black Country ABC's Zoe Newton at 60kg. Both women showing great skills in an enthralling contest but again the Royal Leamington Spa ABC boxer lost the contest on points.

Anyone interested in boxing are welcome to come along to Leamington's oldest boxing club for a training session at the Valley Rd gym in Lillington on Monday,Wednesday or Friday night at 18:15 for a free trial.