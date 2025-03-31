Two Boxers in action for Royal Leamington Spa ABC

Luke James and Alex Harvey

Leamington's oldest boxing club had two lads competing in Walsgrave on Saturday night.

It was the first time out for Ojas Chopra from the Leamington club pitted against Andrew Sectruru of Red Corner ABC in a 56kg skills bout both boxers displaying fantastic footwork and ability in this none scoring contest showing they both have a great future in the sport.

Later in the evening Royal Leamington Spa’s Alex Harvey lost on points to Luke James of Red Corner ABC in a 65kg rematch Harvey having come out on top in their first meeting.

In what was a scrappy bout although James was given a standing count in the second round Harvey was warned twice for holding which was the determining factor in this contest both boxers showing great grit and determination to the end.