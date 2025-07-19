University of Warwick student named 2025 MCC Young Female Broadcaster of the Year

MCC Young Female Broadcaster of the Year 2025 winner and runners up. Left to right: Polly Starkie, Sharon Akrofi, Syeda Rizvi, Lara Davies and Helen Trappelides (winner).

University of Warwick student Helen Trappelides has been named the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Young Female Broadcaster of the Year 2025.

It was announced at Lord’s during England V India Women’s ODI on Saturday 19 July, where she enjoyed an unforgettable day of celebration.

Helen, aged 20, is a second year English Literature student at the University of Warwick, where she discovered her passion for sports media. Helen’s broadcasting careers has now taken a massive leap forward, being selected as 2025 MCC Young Female Broadcaster of the Year. Sharon Akrofi, from Coventry, and Lara Davies, from Stratford-upon-Avon, also represented the region as runners-up.

First launched last year, the competition, supported by Sky Sports and leading cricket charity Take Her Lead, aims to increase opportunities for young women aspiring to build a career in sports broadcasting, while uncovering and supporting the next generation of female broadcasting talent in cricket.

Helen said: "I'm incredibly grateful and honoured to be named the 2025 MCC Young Female Broadcaster of the Year. My goal is to share my love for cricket and sports media in a way that informs, excites, engages and inspires audiences, bringing stories and analysis to life while building a meaningful career in the field”.

During their visit to Lord’s, Helen, Sharon, Lara and two more runners up enjoyed a tour of Lord’s and the iconic Barclays Media Centre, a look behind the scenes in the Sky commentary box with cricket and broadcasting star, and Take Her Lead patron Mel Jones. The group also got to spend time with the Take Her Lead team, including founder and broadcaster Isa Guha and 2024 winner Regina Suddahazai, gaining valuable insight into the broadcasting world and the opportunity to ask questions. They were then joined by broadcaster and competition judge Georgie Heath for another session on new media and at a later date the group will have a virtual broadcasting workshop with top cricket broadcaster Alison Mitchell.

As the winner of the competition, Helen took part in live interviews on Sky Sports Cricket with Mel Jones and BBC Test Match Special with 2024 winner Regina Suddahazai and MCC Chief of Marketing and Communications Katie Maier. Helen then headed to the Presidents Suite to enjoy hospitality for the rest of the day.

Helen will return to Lord’s for her prize - the unrivalled opportunity to join the Sky Sports team for their live broadcast coverage at The Hundred Final on Sunday 31 August.

A keen cricketer herself, Helen plays for theUniversity of Warwick Women’s Cricket Club and represents the team in BUCS Women’s Midlands Tier 1 matches. Outside of cricket, Helen is a passionate football fan and regularly organises and plays 5-a-side with friends. A true lover of all sports, she enjoys the energy, camaraderie, and atmosphere that competitive sport brings.

Off the pitch, Helen is heavily involved with Warwick’s student newspaper The Boar, where she writes about sport and athletes, most recently former England cricketer Jimmy Anderson.

Helen is passionate about being involved in sport in every way she can, with the ultimate goal of hosting her own sports show. She is thrilled to be named the 2025 MCC Young Female Broadcaster of the Year - a role that will offer invaluable opportunities to deepen her knowledge, gain hands-on experience, and combine her love of sport with compelling storytelling.

Helen said: “I hope to show that your voice matters, no matter your background or experience, as long as you bring passion and drive. Winning the competition is a huge step toward turning that dream into reality."