Unlucky Jamie just misses out
Royal Leamington Spa ABC’s Jamie Ashfield was the wrong side of a split decision in the 54kg Midlands Development Final at Acocks Green on Sunday.
Having fought his way to the final over two days last weekend he gave a magnificent performance only to lose on a split against Dylan Cain of Box Smart Elite ABC from Walsall.
A big shout out from all the coaches and Boxers to Jamie's former coach Ollie O'Neil who after 35 years at the club has now retired from coaching.Michael Small formerly of Repton ABC London has now taken over the running of the local gym in Valley Road, Lillington.
