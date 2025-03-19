Warwick grounds person recognised at national industry awards

A Warwick grounds person has been recognised for their outstanding contribution to the industry at the prestigious Grounds Management Association (GMA) Industry Awards 2025.

Matthew Barr, grounds person at Warwick Independent Schools Foundation, was named Newcomer of the Year at the ceremony, which took place on Thursday, March 13 at the iconic home of Liverpool Football Club, Anfield Stadium.

The event celebrates excellence in grounds management across professionals and volunteers, highlighting the unsung heroes who ensure playing surfaces are in top condition year-round.

Warwick Schools Foundation is a charity that educates boys and girls from ages 3 to 18 in its three independent schools in Warwick. The charity’s facilities, which includes pitches and green spaces, are a key part of educational provisions.

Matthew said: “I feel honoured. I’ve been in the industry for around two years, and I’ve really been welcomed in. I’ve also learnt so much, including through the GMA’s educational courses. Ensuring children and young have got green space to play and learn is so important and it’s a huge motivation to continue learning and developing. I can’t wait to see what the future holds."

Geoff Webb, CEO of the Grounds Management Association, added: “The GMA Industry Awards is a celebration of the talented professionals and volunteers in our industry. The dedication and skill of people like Matthew makes sport possible at all levels. Winning this award is a fantastic achievement, so we celebrate those who go above and beyond to maintain the highest standards, and Matthew is a fantastic example of the talent we have in this sector.

“We also want to acknowledge the many independent schools and universities where grounds staff make a real difference. These institutions rely on dedicated professional teams dedicated to maintaining high-level sporting facilities. Their commitment ensures students can develop their skills on top quality surfaces, and their contribution to the industry is invaluable.”

The awards mark the start of #GroundsWeek 2025, the GMA’s annual campaign to shine a light on the importance of the industry and encourage more people to explore careers in groundskeeping. With 15% of the current workforce set to retire in the next three years, the GMA is focused on attracting new talent and providing pathways into the sector through training and qualifications.

The GMA offers a variety of opportunities for individuals looking to enter the industry, from introductory courses to advanced technical qualifications, helping to build the next generation of skilled grounds professionals.

For more information about the GMA and careers in grounds management, visit: www.thegma.org.uk