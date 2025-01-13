Warwick hope for better weather ahead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick's Classic Chase Day, the course's richest meeting of the season, fell victim to the weather with the meeting abandoned because of the frozen track.

The meeting, due to be held on Saturday, was called off ahead of the declaration time for runners on Thursday morning. With the night temperature set to drop to -4C on Thursday and Friday, there was no prospect of an improvement by the weekend, so an early decision was taken to call it a day leaving Ayr, Ffos Las and Taunton as the only jumps meetings to beat the freezing weather last week.

The card had been boosted by the addition of the £75,000 Unibet Veterans' Chase Series Final, re-arranged after Sandown Park's meeting had been abandoned the previous weekend, lifting the total prize money to nearly £350,000, so representing a big loss to the industry.

This was the first meeting lost at Warwick this season and officials will be hoping for better weather next Monday (20th) when the seven-race card, featuring the £15,000 racingtv.com/freetrial Novices' Handicap Chase over two and a half miles, is scheduled to start at 12.43pm.

Warwick races hope to be back on track next Monday (photo by David Pratt)

Looking further ahead, Warwick's Kingmaker Chase, which has been the stepping stone to Cheltenham Festival success for some top-class horses in the past, will be the highlight of the meeting on Saturday 8th February. This year's renewal could see the appearance of Sir Gino, hot favourite for the My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy, although his trainer Nicky Henderson is also considering an option at Newbury the same day.

A winner of all five of his hurdle races, Sir Gino set the pulse racing on his chasing debut at Kempton Park over Christmas when easily seeing off the challenge of Ballyburn, who came into the race with the benefit of experience, having won at Punchestown. Ballyburn didn't help his chances with a bad mistake at the final fence, but he was chasing a lost cause by then, so superior had Sir Gino been throughout the race.

Henderson, who has handled some of the best two mile chasers in history, including Champion Chase winner Finian's Rainbow, successful in the Kingmaker in 2011, said after the Kempton Park race that Sir Gino needed more experience before the Festival and Warwick was a possible next assignment.