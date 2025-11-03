Warwick Racecourse: Preview and Tips for Tuesday’s Seven-Race Card

Warwick Racecourse hosts its latest meeting of the season on Tuesday

Racing is back at Warwick Racecourse on Tuesday afternoon for a seven-race card, consisting of four hurdle races and three steeplechases.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read on for a full preview of the Warwick card, courtesy of Betway.

First up is a two-mile juvenile maiden hurdle (1.02). The James Owen-trained Stardrop looks promising, having been a winner on the Flat who has been second on both of his attempts over hurdles so far, and could be helped by the application of a tongue strap here. If the ground remains officially good or better, he should have a chance. Warren Greatrex’s Premier should get involved too, and Ian Williams’ Singing In Paris could be worth watching too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next is a novices’ hurdle run over two miles and three furlongs (1.32). Dan Sleton runs two horses here, the best of which is first string Ice In The Veins, who won a bumper in May and has placed over hurdles too. With a first-time hood on, he should be a big player, but winning pointer Moon Over America might be dangerous for the Twiston-Davies team.

The third race is a two and a half mile beginners’ chase (2.02). Dan Skelton’s Deep Purple is a consistent sort who usually factors in his races and has already picked up placings over the larger obstacles. Paul Nicholls’ Go West and the O’Neill’s Jipcot should outclass the rest, but both are lacking a previous run, which might allow others to come forward. If fully tuned up, though, Go West should be the one to beat.

Race four is a two-mile handicap hurdle (2.32). Alex Hales’ course and distance winner Ez Tiger won his last start at Plumpton and finds himself at a new high mark as a result, so may struggle to win again. 10-year-old veteran El Borracho looks competitive, given seven pounds by rider Ben Smith, while Max Comley’s Goodbyemick is down to a tempting mark now and wears a first-time visor.

Next is a two and a half mile handicap chase (3.02). We have a trio of last-start winners here; Chuggy, Zestful Hope and Tedwin Hills, but each of them has taken a hike in the weights and might be vulnerable to other improvers. Tom George’s JP McManus-owned Milan Tino could be competitive, down to a nice mark for his chase debut, and is a capable horse on his day. Henry Daly’s mare, course and distance winner Regal Renaissance, is not the sort to waste a race and she ought to be involved too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The penultimate race is a three and a quarter mile handicap chase (3.32). Joe Tizzard’s Moonlight Artist is now just two pounds above his last winning mark and, especially having had a run in October, he could be the winner here under Brendan Powell. Iron d’Ex could pick up a place too, having slipped a further two pounds down the handicap since a midfield finish on seasonal reappearance.

Last of all is a handicap hurdle run over two miles and five furlongs (4.02). Henry Daly looks to have another nice chance of a winner with his mare Roaring Home, who has run well under rider Sam Twiston-Davies before. After a good fourth of 10 on reappearance at Chepstow, she looks competitive, stepping back up in trip. The Great Escape might be the one she has to fight off, however, for the O’Neill team.

Warwick selections - Tuesday:

1.02 - Stardrop

1.32 - Moon Over America

2.02 - Go West

2.32 - Goodbyemick

3.02 - Regal Renaissance

3.32 - Moonlight Artist

4.02 - Roaring Home