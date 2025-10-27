Warwick racecourse to host industry awards ceremony

Rambo T (far side) on his way to winning the 2024 Stan Mellor Memorial Beginners Chase (photograph by David Pratt)

After a month's break, racing returns to Warwick next Tuesday, 4 November, when the course will again host the JETS Richard Davis Awards ceremony as well as a seven-race card featuring the sixth running of the Class 3 Stan Mellor Memorial Beginners' Chase over a trip of two and a half miles.

The awards were established in memory of the late Richard Davis who had started planning for his future before his fatal race fall in 1996.Judged by a panel of independent judges, JETS Trustees and, in the case of the IJF Progress Award, by Injured Jockeys Fund almoners, they highlight the important role JETS (Jockeys Education & Training Scheme) plays in encouraging and helping jockeys develop the skills required for a range of new careers, not only once they have retired but, importantly, whilst they are still riding.

The ceremony will see the trophies presented as part of a day dedicated to the Awards featuring films about the three winners and the running of the JETS Richard Davis Awards Handicap Chase at 3.02pm.

The top award is The Jockey Club Achievement Award which isdesigned for those jockeys who have significantly achieved in pursuing their new chosen careers. Won last year by Sam Welton who forged a new career in civil engineering, it carries a first prize of £3,000 with two runners-up prizes of £500 each.

Elisha Whittington, Sam Welton and Alan Johns, winners of the 2024 JETS Richard Davis Awards (photograph by David Pratt)

The IJF Progress Award, worth £2,000, rewards the early progress of those jockeys who have more recently started out on a new career/training path, or who are actively preparing for their future careers while still riding or while injured and was won last year by Alan Johns.

The BHA Development Award, with a prize of £1,000, was won in 2024 by Elisha Whittington and is exclusively for currently licensed jockeys who have shown real commitment to their Continuing Personal Development whilst riding, or during time out through injury, in order to prepare for their future careers and/or to enhance their development as a jockey.

The feature race is named after jockey and trainer Stan Mellor, who was the first to ride 1,000 career winners over jumps when the grey Ouzo won at Nottingham on 18 December 1971. It wasn't all plain sailing for Mellor, however, as he was believed to have had 750 falls to go with his winners during a glittering career.

Last year saw a local winner in Rambo T, trained at Wilmcote by Olly Murphy, who followed the classy Iroko and the now-retired Stage Star, who went on to triumph in the Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

On a busy afternoon, the course is also celebrating Veterans Day when it will pay tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the Armed Forces. Military veterans will receive discounted entry with valid ID and the day opens with a poignant Last Post ceremony and wreath laying. Military charities will be on hand, sharing their vital work and ways to show support.