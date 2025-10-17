Warwick Rowers go for Gold in Spain!

Warwick Rowers on tour

In September, over 30 rowers from Warwick Boat Club made the trip to Banyoles in Spain to compete in the annual World Rowing Masters Championships on the Olympic rowing course north of Barcelona.

Attracting 3,400 world class athletes from over 50 countries, the event is the leading rowing event for rowers aged 27 and over competing in men’s, women’s and mixed crew events over a 1,000m course.

Despite the strong competition, the Warwick rowers more than held their own, winning 15 gold medals across coxed four, mixed doubles and single sculling events. The wins placed Warwick, one of the smaller competing clubs, at number 13 in the overall points table with the women’s squad making it into the top 10.

Captain of Boats, Deirdre Fox Mordaunt said “we were absolutely delighted with our performance. It is quite something to line up at the start of a 7 lane race and be announced as ‘Great Britain – Warwick’ and then hear your competitors are from the US, Brazil, Australia, Spain and so on – nerves of steel are needed!”.

Womens Masters E coxed 4 gold medal winners: Kate Rider, Jen Smith,Esther Kinnersley, Deirdre Fox and cox Sam Wesley

She continued “we competed in over 40 events over the 5 days of racing. The wins were fantastic but so too were the high placings across all the events.

It takes a huge amount of training and hard work to compete at this level. We took our own trailer of boats, relying on our member volunteers to get them safely there and back and manage all the paperwork. Once we were there, it was wonderful to see the whole club coming together to support each other competitively as well as enjoy the Spanish hospitality!

We certainly put Warwick on the map for World Masters Rowing”!