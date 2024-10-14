Warwick show-jumper tops podium at Horse of the Year Show
Julia joined a stellar cast of showjumpers who assembled across national and international classes at HOYS. They including triple Olympic gold medallist Ben Maher, his fellow Olympian John Whitaker and last year's HOYS Leading Showjumper of the Year Jodie Hall McAteer.
Julia was among the first to take centre-stage in the Andrews Bowen International Arena as a qualifier for the NAF Five Star Bronze and Silver League Championship.
The Bronze Championship saw just three combinations make the jump-off from 14 starters, and it proved a special occasion for Julia Helm, who won the title 10 years after she triumphed in its inaugural staging, aboard Helms Rossio's mother Helms Tolu.
Their jump-off time of 34.80 seconds delivered a winning margin of 31 hundredths of a second from runners-up Stacy Willsone and CSF Olympic Lady, with Richard Nichol in third aboard Avalon V.
"It really feels so special," Julia said. "I won the inaugural bronze final, and then 10 years later to win in the 75th anniversary year is absolutely fantastic. Helms Rossio's mum was the horse I won on 10 years ago, and his dad was placed second the following year.
"He has actually got quite a short, choppy stride, but he just keeps moving. It was about doing a nice flowing round. I felt we could have gone quicker, but in the end it turned out to be enough."