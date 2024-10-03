Warwick's racing preview, tips and odds for Thursday's racecard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thursday's racing card at Warwick will include seven races

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Hunt season continues at Warwick on Thursday afternoon, with eight races on the turf for the midweek punters to enjoy.

Two Class 3 contests are the highlight of the day’s action, with a busy afternoon of racing as improving weather conditions mean that the going for the afternoon is Good. The likes of local trainer Dan Skelton will hope for success with 12 runners on the card, as he hopes to make progress in the British Champion Trainer race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the feature races, there are also six Class 4 races putting together a good standard of card for those in attendance as well as watching at home, with all races live on Racing TV.

Warwick Racecourse hosts seven races on Thursday afternoon

Read below to discover the latest tips and meeting preview of Warwick’s card on Thursday, courtesy of BoyleSports, who offer the latest BoyleSports JT McNamara Munster National odds.

13:23 racingtv.com 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (GBB Race) (Div 1)

The first race of the day features some higher quality horses than the Class 4 classification would suggest. Having won the Grade 2 Adonis in February, Captain Marvellous will hope for more success here with Harry Cobden at the helm - Marlacoo is another to watch having won on debut in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

13:53 racingtv.com 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (GBB Race) (Div 2)

Next up, the Division 2 equivalent of the first race will see another competitive field with 11 runners. Having won a course bumper at Warwick in May, Sunray Shadow will have high expectations from the Skeltons on his second outing over hurdles.

14:23 Explore Shared Ownership At inthepaddock.co.uk Mares' Maiden Hurdle (GBB Race)

In this 2m5f mares’ race, another open contest is expected from the assembled field of 12 runners. The two Skelton runners, Hill Of Scarriff and Jayapura are among the leading contenders but Jayapura looks a promising name having been bought for £90,000 after an irish point-to-point win at Dromahane in April 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14:55 Clarity Wealth Management Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (GBB Race)

In the first of the two Class 3 feature races, a 2m 5f trip over fences awaits for the 11 runners in this handicap. The Skeltons will have the favourite in this contest in the form of Asta La Pasta, but there is value to be found, particularly with Roccovango, who made a winning start over fences at Worcester earlier this month.

15:30 Ignite Incentives Handicap Hurdle

In the second Class 3 race, the same 2m5f trip awaits, albeit this time it will be taken over hurdles. Long Draw for Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen is the pre-race favourite off an appealing mark, but on the same 11st 6lb mark, Harjo returns to hurdles having pulled up over fences on his last outing in the spring.

16:05 Donald Newis 80th Birthday Celebration Handicap Chase

In this race, the Skeltons have three runners who will be vying for the top prize of £5,413. Primary rider Harry Skelton has chosen to ride God’s Own Getaway in an endorsement of his prospects, which are hard to ignore.

16:35 Racing TV Open NH Flat Race (GBB Race)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final race of the day is typically a National Hunt flat race, with this Class 5 contest taking place over two miles. With three debutants in the running, there are plenty of unknowns and two leading contenders in the form of Kaylan and Bits N Pieces, with the former’s Flat pedigree giving him the edge.

Selections - odds courtesy of BoyleSports

13:23 - Captain Marvellous - 4/7

13:53 - Sunray Shadow - 5/4

14:23 - Jayapura - 5/2

14:55 - Roccovango - 11/4 (NAP)

15:30 - Long Draw - 7/4

16:05 - God’s Own Getaway - 7/2

16:35 - Kaylan - 9/4