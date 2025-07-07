Warwick's Rex is international schools Champion

Warwick School pupil, Rex Wong, travelled to Jersey on the last weekend of June to represent England Schools under 16 A in the Senior Schools Internationals.

Playing with Hugo Nguyen and Angad Saggu his team reached the semi-finals of the event with 5-0 wins over Scotland B, Guernsey B, Jersey A and Wales A. However, defeats for Nguyen and Saggu plus a doubles loss resulted in England B recording a 3-1 victory. England B went on to lose the Final to Scotland A whilst England B secured bronze by defeating Scotland B.

However, Rex then went on to compete in the Boys Under 16 singles where he played his best table-tennis. After winning his group of 3 Rex reached the knock-out stages defeating Ben Hart of Scotland in the quarter-finals, Joe Mulhern of Scotland in the semi, thereby earning a crack at Harry Street of Wales who had put several top England players to the sword in the other half of the draw. Rex was not to be denied and clinched the most prestigious win of his career 11-4, 7-11, 11-6 and 11-4 to become the Senior Schools International under 16 champion.