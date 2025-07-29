Warwickshire bowlers slip to defeat against Stratford

Highest Winning Rink: Lynne Innes, Becky Lever, Jane Chedgzoy, Debbie Bloxham

Having won against Leicestershire, the Warwickshire team was ready to face Gloucestershire the following week when they met at Stratford BC but it wasn’t to be and the visitors took the honours winning 101-117.

But with two games still to play Warwickshire was determined not to face another defeat as they travelled to Weobley BC to play Herefordshire and they certainly weren’t disappointed as even the Hurricanes stayed away and they came home with a 113-101 win.

Highest winning rink went to Debbie Bloxham with Lynne Innes (both Stratford), Becky Lever (Rugby Thornfield) and Jane Chedgzoy (Welford) who began slowly and were 2-8 down before they started to come back and drew level 10 all at 12 ends but it was two 4s on the 19th and 20th ends which gave them a convincing win 27-13.

Heather Mills with Dawn Horne (RLS), Wendy Holloway (Welford) and Pat Gagg (Lillington) started well and 5 shots on the 10th end helped their cause as they cruised to a 17-11 win.

Maureen Edwards with Christine Harding (both Rugby Thornfield), Anita Cowdrill and Jenny Wickens (both RLS) set off strongly but their opponents were having none of it and although they pulled back in the second half of the game the Warwickshire team managed to hold on and win 23-21.

Jenny Corn with Pippa Mace (both Lillington), Vivienne Belt (Stratford) and Ros Taylor (Avenue Coventry) also started well and were 11-3 up at 8 ends before the opposition started their comeback but the visitors held on to win 19-18.

Sue Hornsby with Donna Kerr (both Lillington) with Alison Boyd (Nuneaton) and Elspeth Summers (Stratford) started slowly but managed to pull back in the second half of the game before losing 12-17.

Gill Maund with Joy Cooke (both Sherwood Park), Nicola Bradshaw (Rugby Thornfield) and Ann Harwood (Nuneaton) were fairly evenly matched to start but unable to hold on and eventually lost 15-21.