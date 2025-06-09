Warwickshire bowlers win at Wellingborough

Caroline Halliwell (Royal Leamington Spa BC) receives her County Colt badge from Immediate Past President, Caroline Harris (Nuneaton BC)

The Northamptonshire match, this year at Wellingborough BC, is always well fought and this game was no exception with very close scores overall at 10 ends before Warwickshire managed to pull away and eventually take the win 113-94.

Highest Winning Rink went to Janice White (RLS) with Nicola Bradshaw (Rugby Thornfield), Vivienne Belt (Stratford) and Wendy Holloway (Welford) who started well and continued to put the opposition under pressure eventually winning 20-8.

Debbie Bloxham with Elspeth Summers (both Stratford), Caroline Halliwell and Jenny Wickens (both RLS) started strongly before their opposition started to pull back to almost level at 7 ends, but the Warwickshire team managed to hold their own, eventually finishing with a win 25-16.

Chris Cooke (Southam) with Ginny Burns (Warwick Boat Club), Lynne Innes (Stratford) and Ann Harwood (Nuneaton) were level pegging for most of the game but 5 shots on the 14th end helped their cause and they went on to win 19-17.

Heather Mills with Dawn Horne (both RLS), Pat Lowe (Rugby Thornfield) and Liz Wooding (Avenue Coventry) were also fairly evenly matched with their opponents but just managed to hold on to a one shot lead at the end 14-13.

Maureen Edwards (Rugby Thornfield) with Joy Cooke (Sherwood Park), Jayne Henfrey (Lillington) and Anita Cowdrill (RLS) matched their opponents for the first half of the game and then began to pull away but weren’t able to retain their momentum and finished 14-17.

Sue Hornsby with Pippa Mace (both Lillington), Di Medhurst (Avenue Coventry) and Gill Maund (Sherwood Park) started strongly and were 7-1 up at 4 ends when their opponents started to pull away to lead 7-17 at 10 ends, before the Warwickshire team started to catch up, but not quite enough finishing 21-23.

Immediate Past President, Caroline Harris, was delighted to present a Colt Badge to Caroline Halliwell (RLS).