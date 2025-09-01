Warwickshire County Cricket Club announces global partnership with Lahore Qalanders

Forming a joint global venture between the two professional cricket clubs, Warwickshire Country Cricket Club (WCCC) announces a new partnership with Lahore Qalanders, demonstrating a shared commitment to develop a long-term strategic vision that will help to grow cricket across Birmingham and Warwickshire in the UK, and Lahore in Pakistan.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officially launching in Autumn, the partnership includes the roll-out of mutually beneficial ventures for 2026 and beyond that will focus on talent and performance development through player and coach exchanges, academies and scouting networks, community projects, support for grassroot cricket, and commercial opportunities.

The partnership, announced by WCCC, follows the milestone acquisition for the club of Birmingham Phoenix alongside partners, Knighthead LLP last in July (2025).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abraham Khan, Finance Director of WCCC, commented: “Collaborating with Lahore Qalanders is not only about cricket at the highest level, but is about creating opportunities that will further enhance the growth of the game.

Image caption: L-R Samreen Rana, Lahore Qalander owner and COO, Haseeb Bin Aziz, Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan to the UK, Abraham Khan, Warwickshire County Cricket Club Finance Director. Photo: Warwickshire County Cricket Club

“By working together, we can pave the way for youth pathways, bolster funding and support for grassroot cricket, launch community initiatives and pool shared resource for development across all levels of the club.

“Our commitment to a collaborative approach comes from a shared belief that cricket can be a powerful force for positive change. This a new chapter for the club and places WCCC and Lahore Qalanders at the forefront of a global cricket partnership, and I’m excited to see the impact this will have for our fans, our cities, and the future of the game.”

Sameen Rana, Lahore Qalandars owner and COO, said:, “This partnership with Warwickshire County Cricket Club is a landmark moment for Lahore Qalandars. Our philosophy has always been to think beyond boundaries, and this is another step in that journey. Together, we aim to elevate professional performance, unlock new avenues to identify and nurture talent, and use the power of cricket to inspire and connect our communities in Lahore and Birmingham.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He further added: “This collaboration is not just about cricket, it is about building shared pathways for players, coaches and fans, while expanding our global reach and creating new opportunities for growth. We believe this joint venture will establish a sustainable model that strengthens both clubs on and off the field and most importantly, leaves a lasting legacy for the future of the game.”

The partnership was brokered by the British Pakistan Initiative (BPI) following an Academy Tour to Lahore, organised by Raf Sabir, Finance Director for CVS, in March 2025, creating a cultural and sporting exchange that evolved into a comprehensive long-term strategic alliance, set to reshape the cricketing landscape in both Birmingham and Lahore.