Warwickshire County Cricket Club sign Young for remainder of County Championship Season
The 32-year-old top order batsman currently plays for first-class cricket side Central Districts and has represented New Zealand across all formats.
Young has also enjoyed spells across England’s domestic test scene, featuring for Durham, Northamptonshire and Nottingham since 2021. He has 134 first-class matches to his name, scoring 8,404 runs at a batting average of 40.21, including sixteen 100s, and fifty 50s.
Young replaces Warwickshire’s injured top order batsman and New Zealand captain Tom Latham, who was forced to withdraw from New Zealand’s test series against Zimbabwe with a shoulder injury.
James Thomas, Performance Director at WCCC said:
“Will is a fantastic addition to our squad for the final three Championship matches. With two of those games against teams above us in the table, it’s a great chance to push hard in the title race.
“While it’s disappointing to lose Tom for the rest of the season, we know the qualities Will brings — his international pedigree, consistency in English conditions, and experience in the top order. We’re confident he’ll make a real impact as we look to finish the campaign strongly and challenge the leading teams.”