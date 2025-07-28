Warwickshire endurance athlete endures a tough 24 hours of challenges

5km, 5.5km, 6km, 7 km cross country speed marches carrying 46.58lbs

A World Record was broken achieving 506 full contact punches, carrying a 40lb backpack and two 2 lb wrist weights on each wrist, beating Ahmad Bodla (Pakistan) top martial arts Tae Kwan Do black belt record of 337 in one minute.

Paddy Doyle's incredible performance required accuracy , speed and endurance to deliver another excellent total of 506 solid punches, whilst carrying a 40 lb backpack and two 2 lb wrist weights in sixty seconds.

After a short break he then set ten strict crunch records carrying a 10 kg weight on his chest, the results were. 92. 1 min , 143. 2 mins, 224. 3 mins, 392. 4 mins, 476. 5 mins, 557. 6 mins, 641. 7 mins, 726. 8 mins, 812. 9 mins, 902. 10 mins.

The new guidelines for weighted crunches stipulates that shoulders must be clearly lifted from the mat and replaced firmly on the ground.

902 strict crunch raises in 10 mins holding 10kg on chest

Every crunch raise was tough as I was aware that my shoulder blades had to be off the mat and land them back on the floor flat, I had to persevere due to the heat but I felt great setting new weighted crunch raise benchmarks."

The following day at Barston Village footpaths Solihull , Doyle completed four military weighted cross country speed marches carrying 46.58 lbs, the results were. 5 km. 26 min. 02.87 sec, 5.5km 32 min. 02 sec, 6 km 41 min. 11 sec , 7 km 52 min. 48 sec.

"It has been a hard 24 hours attempting three different sporting categories, my muscles were pulled in all directions but the support team on both days were brilliant pushing me all the way."

The current total of documented career physical fitness challenges and World Records now stand at 976 covering thirteen sporting disciplines.