Warwickshire endurance athletic clocks up 900th career title

Support team pushing Paddy Doyle all the way to the 900 milestone

The last eleven months has been the toughest for Paddy Doyle , setting and breaking sixty physical fitness challenges and World Records to finally reach 900 documented sporting feats.

Another historical milestone was reached by Paddy Doyle along the Knowle Village footpaths and Grand Union Canal Solihull. Doyle supported by his team and watched by marshalls, completed 12 km's carrying 40 lb backpack, finishing at the Royal British Legion Club, greeted by many supporters including the West Midlands Deputy Lord Lieutenant Everton Burke , Warwickshire Coleshill Town Mayor Sue Wallace and Solihull Mayor Shahin Ashraf.

"The last eleven months has been very hard building upto the 900th , I was averaging over five physical fitness challenges and World records per month I felt tired from the start but my strength of mind was the key to keep going to the finish line , however the crowd were great applauding me on the last few meters to the post . "

Doyle is the first GB endurance athlete to date, to achieve 900 strength speed stamina challenges and World Records covering eleven different sporting disciplines.