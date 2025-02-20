Warwickshire endurance runner Doyle completes latest challenge

6.5km winter cross country speed march carrying 51lb backpack

Cold weather conditions were not going to stop Paddy Doyle achieve four more weight carrying record challenges at Yarningale Common Warwickshire.

Waterlogged fields , freezing cold , wind and rain was not going to deter Paddy Doyle add four more strength weight carrying feats to his career total of 920, at Yarningale Common. Doyle achieved 6.5km cross country walk / run carrying 51lb backpack over a mentally testing route, in a time of 54 min. 49 sec. After a short break , the former Para and ex Army Reservist then went onto attempt three outdoor 30 meter shuttle weight challenges carrying an overall weight of 72.51lbs. 30 meter x 10 speed march walks 3 min. 26.47 sec , 20 speed march walks 6 min. 49.88 sec , 30 speed march walks 10 min. 03.88 sec .

"It was very cold and very slippy on all of the footpaths and hills , the rain made the challenges even harder but I have made sure to keep on top of my outdoor training which is paying off throughout the winter months".

The World United Martial Arts Federation also recognised Doyle's matial arts kumite titles and World Records at the prestigious WUMA Hall Of Fame Awards, for Legend Lifetime Achievment , for his success and contribution through the power of martial arts.

"It was a great honour to recieve such an award amongst many UK martial arts champions and senior 7th , 8th Dan Graded kickboxing , self defence and Thai boxing Instructors".