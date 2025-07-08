Warwickshire get the better of Leicester in league opener

Winning Rink

With the promise of another lovely sunny day, Warwickshire looked forward to playing the first Middle England League game of the season against neighbours Leicestershire at Nuneaton Bowling Club.

And the sun certainly shone on Warwickshire as they led all the way to a resounding 121-84 win.

Highest Winning Rink went to Jenny Corn with Jayne Henfrey (both Lillington), Gillian Greenbank (Avenue Coventry) and Aleen Shuttleworth (Stoke) who were fairly evenly balanced with their opposition for the first few ends before 5 shots on the 7th end boosted their confidence and they never looked back winning 27-7.

Pat Moore (Three Spires) with Alison Boyd (Nuneaton), Ros Taylor (Avenue Coventry) and Anita Cowdrill (RLS) set off strongly and never looked back as they cruised to a 25-11 win.

Sue Hornsby (Lillington) with Vivienne Belt (Stratford), Joy Cooke and Gill Maund (both Sherwood Park) started slowly but 5 shots on the 7th end helped their cause and they eventually finished with a 21-14 win.

Heather Mills with Dawn Horne (both RLS), Wendy Holloway (Welford) and Pat Gagg (Lillington) finished with the same winning score as Sue Hornsby’s team- 21-14 and there was nothing to split them as the scores on each end were exactly the same but not necessarily in the same order!!

Debbie Bloxham (Stratford) with Di Medhurst (Avenue Coventry), Jane Chedgzoy (Welford) and Jenny Wickens (RLS) were not so fortunate but managed to hold their own until the last couple of ends just losing 13-16.

Maureen Edwards with Becky Lever (both Rugby Thornfield), Pippa Mace (Lillington) and Anna Molony (Avenue Coventry) were fighting hard all the way but despite six shots over the last three ends eventually finished 14-22.