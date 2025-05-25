Warwickshire into final four for English Schools' FA award

Bobby Koshev

Warwickshire has been nominated for the final four in the English Schools' Football Association's most successful story category.

For the first time ever, Warwickhire's U16 boys have been crowned league winners in the Midland Counties Schools' League.

This incredible achievement and the unwavering support from the Warwickshire County Schools Football Association, represented by Luke Bull and Fiona Bull, have earned a spot in the final four.

They now require the support of the local community in the voting process to bring this prestigious award to our region.

A spokesman for Warwickshire said: Additionally, we owe special thanks to Stratford Town FC for providing their facilities, allowing us to host our matches, and to the owner, Jed McCrory, for his invaluable support in our success.

"This achievement is largely due to the success of coaches, Bobby Koshev (nominated for Coach of the Year, Men's Path, and league winner with his U12 team) and Tom Sheppard (Stratford Town FC Academy coach and part of the first team).

"We need your help to bring recognition to our area. Please support us by voting for Warwickshire County School SFA through the link."

[https://schoolsfootball.org/2025/05/23/esfa-reward-and-recognition-awards-2025-cast-your-votes/](https://schoolsfootball.org/2025/05/23/esfa-reward-and-recognition-awards-2025-cast-your-votes/)

"We truly believe we can earn that prestigious award in Warwickshire, and your support makes it possible. Thank you for your ongoing encouragement"