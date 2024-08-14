Warwickshire Ladies are too strong for Gloucestershire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gloucestershire is one of the few Counties that we play several times during the year which has enabled players to get to know one another better over the years. There is still a competitive edge however friendly the game is supposed to be, but the general chatter and laughter after the game over a drink and a good meal definitely defines it as one of the Counties we enjoy playing. This year it was extra special as the County President, Caroline Harris, was able to present 3 County Badges to Sandra Dean (Whitnash), Brenda Batt (Snitterfield) and Jean Lythall (Welford). The game was played at Welford BC which is always recognised as having one of the best greens in the County.

Highest Winning Rink went to Gill Maund (Sherwood Park) with Lynne Fowler (Southam), Diane Harvey (Warwick Boat Club) and Wendy Holloway (Welford) who started confidently and continued the upward trend to finish with a 20-12 win.

Pat Lowe (Rugby Thornfield) with Thelma Orberson (Avenue Coventry), Sandra Dean (Whitnash) and Jenny Corn (Lillington) didn’t really get going until the 5th end but then managed to keep their opponents at bay eventually winning 19-15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aleen Shuttleworth (Stoke) with Christine Harding (Rugby Thornfield), Vanessa Brazier (Rugby Railway) and Ros Taylor (Avenue Coventry) set off strongly and were 15-2 up at 10 ends and although their opponents were able to turn the tables for a while the home team still managed to retain a 4 shot lead at the end to finish 16-12.

Brenda Batt receives her County Badge.

Janice White with Tracy Wheeler (both RLS), Celia Bellamy (Warwick Boat Club) and Joy Cooke (Sherwood Park) were in the doldrums for most of the game but 2 shots on the 11th end helped their cause and they went on to win 15-14.

Pat Gagg (Lillington) with Nicola Bradshaw (Rugby Thornfield), Jean Lythall (Welford) and Caroline Harris (Nuneaton) were slow to start but pulled back to hold their opponents, only losing by 2 shots, 17-19.

Chris Cooke (Southam) with Pam Jowers (Stratford), Brenda Batt (Snitterfield) and Liz Crowther (Lillington) weren’t so fortunate losing 11-24.

Report & Photos: Jenny Corn