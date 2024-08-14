Warwickshire Ladies are too strong for Gloucestershire
Highest Winning Rink went to Gill Maund (Sherwood Park) with Lynne Fowler (Southam), Diane Harvey (Warwick Boat Club) and Wendy Holloway (Welford) who started confidently and continued the upward trend to finish with a 20-12 win.
Pat Lowe (Rugby Thornfield) with Thelma Orberson (Avenue Coventry), Sandra Dean (Whitnash) and Jenny Corn (Lillington) didn’t really get going until the 5th end but then managed to keep their opponents at bay eventually winning 19-15.
Aleen Shuttleworth (Stoke) with Christine Harding (Rugby Thornfield), Vanessa Brazier (Rugby Railway) and Ros Taylor (Avenue Coventry) set off strongly and were 15-2 up at 10 ends and although their opponents were able to turn the tables for a while the home team still managed to retain a 4 shot lead at the end to finish 16-12.
Janice White with Tracy Wheeler (both RLS), Celia Bellamy (Warwick Boat Club) and Joy Cooke (Sherwood Park) were in the doldrums for most of the game but 2 shots on the 11th end helped their cause and they went on to win 15-14.
Pat Gagg (Lillington) with Nicola Bradshaw (Rugby Thornfield), Jean Lythall (Welford) and Caroline Harris (Nuneaton) were slow to start but pulled back to hold their opponents, only losing by 2 shots, 17-19.
Chris Cooke (Southam) with Pam Jowers (Stratford), Brenda Batt (Snitterfield) and Liz Crowther (Lillington) weren’t so fortunate losing 11-24.
Report & Photos: Jenny Corn
