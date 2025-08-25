Warwickshire Ladies take Senior Fours title at 2025 Bowls National Championships

Senior Fours Champions - Dawn Horne, Anita Cowdrill, Jenny Wickens, Janice White

Twelve months ago, Warwickshire’s Dawn Horne, Anita Cowdrill, Jenny Wickens and Janice White fought their way to the final of the Bowls England Ladies Senior Fours competition, only to suffer the disappointment of losing by a single shot on the very last end, reports Malcolm Wickens.

However, all that was forgotten this year, when the quartet, all from Royal Leamington Spa Bowling Club, returned to the National Championships and this time, took the title.

In their first round match, they played the champions from Devon and secured a 23-16 win to set up a second round tie the following morning against the champions from Middlesex. There was little to separate sides over the first half of the game but the quality of the Warwickshire quartet showed in the latter stages as they gradually eased ahead to take another 23-16 win. Just one hour later, the four ladies were back out on the green to face the Suffolk champions in the quarter-final.

At the halfway stage, they held a 9-6 lead and after taking 5 shots on the fifteenth end, their opponents conceded the match with the score at 20-8.

The team returned to play the semi-final the following morning, against a very experienced team from Cleethorpes in Lincolnshire that had been champions in 2021 and runners-up in 2022. The Lincolnshire team had the better of the first half of the match and ground out a 13-6 lead after 11 ends had been played. However, unfazed, a run of four consecutive scoring ends saw Warwickshire take a 16-13 lead after 15 ends. In a very tense finish, three singles for Lincolnshire on the last three ends saw the match finish 16-16 after the regulation 18 ends had been played, sending the tie into an extra end. Dawn Horne and Anita Cowdrill did their jobs by putting their four bowls close to the jack and Jenny Wickens and Janice White covered the back whilst Lincolnshire tried in vain to get the shot. With just one bowl left to be played, Warwickshire still held the 4 shots and with the Lincolnshire skip narrowly missing as she attempted to remove the shot bowls or move the jack, Warwickshire secured a very hard-fought 20-16 win and a place in the final for the second year running.

Their opponents in the final later that afternoon were the Yorkshire champions, from Guisborough Priory Bowls Club and once again, it was another slow start for the Warwickshire quartet, who found themselves trailing 2-8 after 6 ends. However, just as they did in the semi-final, they fought back and a 5-end scoring streak that included two “fours” and a “six”, gave them a comfortable 19-8 lead after 11 ends. The two teams traded shots over the next 6 ends and the match was conceded to Warwickshire after 17 ends, with the score at 23-12.

As National champions, Dawn Horne, Anita Cowdrill, Jenny Wickens and Janice White will now represent England in the Ladies Senior Fours event at the 2026 British Isles Championships which will take place in Ayr in Scotland next year.