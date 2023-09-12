Warwickshire sporting facilities aiming to support government’s sport strategy

Following the launch of the government’s new sport strategy, sporting facilities in Warwickshire are committing to help children in the area get more active, through squash.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The government has set a target of increasing participation across the nation by getting a further 3.5 million people physically active by 2023.

The new strategy follows figures from Sport England’s Active Lives survey which indicates that 53% of children and young people are not currently meeting the guidance of taking part in at least 60 minutes of activity per day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government as set a target of getting over one million children more active, and in a bid to drive participation amongst young people, the national governing body for squash, England Squash, has committed to continuing its primary programme for participation amongst young people, Squash Stars.

Squash Stars

Entering its fourth intake since the programme began in 2022, Squash Stars has provided thousands of young people across the country with the affordable and accessible means of physical activity, as part of a programme which is aimed at not only introducing children to the sport but getting them active in the process.

There will be two venues across Warwickshire hosting the six-week Squash Stars sessions throughout the remainder of 2023, with David Lloyd Solihull kicking off from 16 October before Edgbaston Priory Club starts in early November.

Squash Stars is open to young people aged between five and nine, with those taking taught the fundamental skills needed to play squash, with expert coaches helping them improve hand-eye coordination and all-round physical literacy, as well as working on important life skills like resilience and teamwork. Vitally, they’ll also be getting active, with squash widely considered the highest intensity participation sport played anywhere in the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The six-week local Squash Stars programme costs £42 – or just £7 for each session. And, mindful of the cost-of-living crisis and the financial pressure on parents, every child who signs up will also be given a free racket, Squash Stars t-shirt, ball, goggles and kit bag.

Squash Stars

Joanna Rowbottom, head of partnerships and programmes at England Squash, said: “Squash is a fantastic sport and a great way to help young people get active.

“The focus at the sessions is very much on having fun, getting active, and making new friends. We want all the children who take part to soar in every aspect of their life and that starts with a positive experience with sport.

“Squash Stars is suitable for everyone; it doesn’t matter how much or how little sport children have done before. There are friendly, welcoming clubs and coaches ready to help your child get started and enjoy the benefits of this amazing sport.”