Warwickshire trainer Olly Murphy reflects on stunning start to the new jumps season

Olly Murphy has had a great start to the new season

Stratford-UponAvon racing trainer Olly Murphy has enjoyed a fine start to the new campaign ahead of the de-facto season curtain-raiser this weekend at Wetherby with the Charlie Hall Chase.

That race is the unofficial season opener for the Jumps campaign in Britain, but Murphy has been firing in winners left right and centre since the season officially kicked off at Warwick last month.

Speaking in his weekly blog for his yard sponsors Betano, who offer the latest horse racing odds, the Warren Chase handler has reflected on his strong start to the new campaign.

"We’ve had a really good start to the season, having had 50 winners already, including a success at Chepstow on the first proper weekend of the National Hunt season, and also a winner at Cheltenham last week too, both of which were great results," Murphy said.

"The young horses have started off very strongly too, so numerically we are certainly ahead of where we usually are for this time of year, which is a big positive for the team. It’s especially exciting for us as we haven’t really run a lot of horses yet, with many of the best ones still to debut for the season.

Before the new term began, I was pleased with the stock we purchased through the summer and, together with the horses I had been sent to train, I felt we had grown a really strong team of horses with which to go to war. Hopefully, the success we have already seen is a sign of things to come and, when the rain starts to come down properly, that’s when things will really get going for us."

Looking ahead to the immediate future, Murphy offered some updates on his stars ahead of this weekend.

"Wilstar runs in the novices’ hurdle at Wetherby on Saturday (12.40). We love him. He’s got no experience, so whatever he does this weekend, he will improve massively in future. He’ll only run this weekend if they get some rain up at Wetherby, but he’s a horse who has done everything very nicely at home and we’re looking forward to getting going with him. Fingers crossed he will be the sort to be featuring on some of the better days of the calendar. He’s definitely one of my best novice hurdlers.

"Then we have Strong Leader in the Grade Two West Yorkshire Hurdle (2.22). He’s pretty much ready now, but he does tend to come forward from his first run, though he does have a good record fresh. He’s had a pipe opener at Worcester Racecourse on a schooling morning, which has hopefully blown the cobwebs away. I think he’ll appreciate the track at Wetherby too. I’ve got a lot of respect for Potters Charm in the race, but I still wouldn’t swap him for my lad! All being well, his next stop will be defending his crown in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.

"Go Dante carries a lot of weight in the 3.30, but he is the best horse in the race, having won the Imperial Cup. He’s another who will want plenty of overnight rain and hope he can run really well, but he is the type to come on for a run also.

"Wa Wa is in the 4.05. He’s been ultra-consistent over hurdles and this is the first time I’ve run him over fences, though he does have good back-form over the larger obstacles in Ireland. This race does look a trappy affair, but he’s in good form and should handle the ground fine."