Weaving wins the Senior title at Lillington's table tennis tournament

Moreton Morrell's Pablo Smith, Lloyd Pettiford and Kannan Nithi, played WCC Flounders, Jeremy Sampson, Simon Chalker and Andy Caine in Division 3. The match ended in a draw.

Lillington Free Church Table-tennis Club held its third tournament of the season and attracted competitors from across the Midlands and also Bridgend, Cardiff and Sheffield.

Not for the first time this season the host club provided both Finalists in the Senior event with Owain Jones defeating Steve Bertie of Continental Stars, Birmingham, 3-1 in one semi-final and Sam Weaving overcoming Fai Lau of Coventry 3-2 in the other. Weaving won the Final 3-1.

The Junior event was staged as a round robin with Toby John of Eathorpe topping the group. Nicholas Walker from Banbury was second, losingone single to John, and Simona Vassileva from Continental third.

The Cadets was also a round robin event with Lucas Yim of Kidlington proving the champion. Free Church’s Toby Roe was second and another Kidlington youngster, James Lee, third.

Alex Woodward of Coventry won the under 13s. Nuneaton’s George Lila was runner-up, Dilith Senevirathne finished third and Barney Thomas of Bridgend 4th. Nine year old Barney is ranked number 11 under 11 boy in Wales.

The graded competitions were staged in the afternoon. In grade A, Weaving beat John in straight sets in one semi with Bertie getting the better of Lau in the other. In a close tussle Bertie emerged the 3-2 winner in the Final.

Former Free Church player Lewis Singleton beat Church’s Dan Shaw 11-9 in the 5th in his grade B semi. Mark Van Hooresbeck of Sheffield took the other semi 3-2 against Robert Tkaczyk of Radford but lost 1-3 to Singleton in the Final.

A Radford player also featured in grade C with Diosdado Alferez defeating Salomon Tsegaye of Free Church in his semi-final. Simona Vassileva, Continental, wrapped up the other semi in straight sets against Coventry’s Stephen Wood. Vassileva went on to win the Final 3-1.

There was a very close encounter in one of the Improvers’ semi-finals when Peter Vassilev of Continental pipped Anay Aroon of Free Church 3-2. Alex Woodward of Coventry overcame Brendan Morris of Wyre who had to retire injured in the other semi. Vassilev added to his family’s trophy haul and landed the winner’s shield 3-1.

There were lots of inexperienced youngsters in the Beginners grade which was great to see. Luke Hadley of Eathorpe defeated Johan Reimel of Free Church 3-0 in one semi with the other semi an all Church affair with Leon Hayward outgunning 10 year old Isabelle Sandu. Hayward took the trophy for the host club 3-1.

Colebridge A romped to a 9-1 win against Lillington Free Church B in Division 1. Rizwan Akbar and Michael Rinnhofer were unbeaten in singles and doubles and Aftab Azam enjoyed two wins, losing to Tom Brocklehurst. Rugby A also posted a 9-1 win against Nomads Aces. Ryan Lines and Matt Outhwaite were responsible for 7. Luke Smith’s two included a 12-10 in the 5th win over Anthony Thomas. Simon Nolan got the consolation. Oxhill who are currently 11th, did their chances of survival the power of good with a battling draw against Wellesbourne.

Eathorpe B are climbing out of the Division 2 relegation area and drew with Colebridge B in their latest encounter. Toby John, Leamington’s top cadet, won his three and Mark Bastick added two. Jason Rainey (2), Dean Hicks (1) and Andrew Rowland (1) plus a Hicks / Rainey doubles victory ensured a tie. WCC Bears pipped Whitnash 6-4 with Chris Hughes unbeaten. Clive Irwin won twice and the duo combined successfully in the doubles. Paras Tejani starred for Whitnash with two and Tamas Nemeth and Dennis Woodhead contributed a single each.

The main interest in Division 3 was the clash between Free Church F in second and Ashorne A in third. A draw leaves the teams 10 points apart with Ashorne A match in hand.