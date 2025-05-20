Wellesbourne Wanderers FC celebrate Sunday League cup final win

The teams line up before the Cancer Supplementary Cup Final.

It was another important week in the Leamington Sunday League with Wellesbourne Wanderers FC and Hawkes Mill Sports FC celebrating trophies.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our round-up this week starts with the Cancer Supplementary Cup final. Stockton Sports and Social Club was the venue.

Hampton Magna FC 0 Wellesbourne Wanderers FC 4

A warm Sunday afternoon at Stockton Sports and Social Club greeted the players, and this one went to form. Wellesbourne Wanderers FC proved too strong on the day for Hampton Magna FC to run out convincing winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampton Magna FC

Wellesbourne dominated the early possession and created several decent chances before taking the lead in the 23rd minute. A slick passing move from back to front, and a lovely touch from Ben Adler put Alex Rea into open space 25 yards out, and a sweetly struck drive nestled into the bottom corner.

Magna tried to mount their own attempts on goal, but the Wellesbourne defence stood resolute and keeper George Bryan was rarely troubled.

Despite several more good chances for the Bourne, the score line remained 1-0 at half time.

Into the second half and whatever words were said in the dressing room during the interval, they quickly took effect, as Wellesbourne flew out of the traps in the early minutes. Another high quality move saw Bourne extend their lead four minutes after the re-start. Rea slid a delightful ball through to Dion Love who calmy finished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellesbourne Wanderers FC

With tails up Wellesbourne piled on the pressure and from the very next corner three minutes later, made it three nil, as Sacha Everard turned in the box to hook a bouncing ball into the back of the net from close range.

With Wellesbourne now in total control everything seemed to be going their way, as proved the case with a questionable penalty awarded by the assistant referee for a tug on Elliot Durbin. Regardless Alex Rea wasn’t going to turn down the opportunity to increase his tally for the season, stepping up to convert for a four nil lead just before the hour mark.

This blistering start to the second half from Wellesbourne took the game completely away from Magna and although Bourne continued to create chances throughout the final period of the game they failed to add to the score line.

The day belonged well and truly to Wellesbourne from start to finish and they ran out comfortable winners on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellesbourne Wanderers with the Cancer Supplementary Cup.

MOTM went to Aaron Mobley for a composed, quality performance at right back.

The trophy and medals were presented by Rick Musson from Stockton Sports and Social Club.

We move on to League action and we have a penultimate but crucial match in Division 1.

Khalsa FC 0 Hawkes Mill Sports FC 6

The Hawkes have wrapped up the Division 1 Title with these three points and will be crowned Champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Walker led the way with a hat-trick. Mathew Budd, Ryan Price and Owen Wassell all chipped in.

Leam Hib’s Reserves FC 0 Cubbington Albion FC 3

Albion are still in the hunt for runners up spot and play the Hawkes this Sunday. Anthony Rowan,Harry Hartin and Alex Witchell the target men here.

We have one report from Division 3.

Dynamo Leamington FC 3 Kenilworth Royal Oak FC 3

This really was a game of two halves. The first half belonged to Dynamo who went ahead with three goals from Amine Bouhali and a brace from Ryan Woodward. The second half went the way of Royal Oask and they had Jeremy Simmons, Will Tunningley and William Harte to thank for their three goals.