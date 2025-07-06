Why disc golf at Quarry Park might be Leamington’s best kept secret

Hole 7 at Quarry Park with the River Avon quietly waiting to claim any stray throws.

If you thought Leamington Spa’s sporting thrills peaked with a riverside run or a gentle knockabout at Victoria Park, think again.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just minutes from the town centre, Quarry Park is serving up something different: disc golf, where the Avon valley becomes your fairway and the biggest challenge might be a gust catching your throw mid-flight.

Disc golf, if you’re new to it, combines the aim of golf with the satisfying flight of frisbees. Instead of clubs and balls, you use flying discs, aiming for metal baskets set among mature trees and grassy glades. It’s easy to learn, surprisingly addictive, and just as suited to families out for fresh air as it is to competitive throwers seeking their next ace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What sets Quarry Park apart isn’t just its scenic riverside setting. According to disc golf website Golf With Discs, the long course’s 18 holes mix open drives with tight technical throws that test even experienced players. Hole 12, with its tree-lined fairway, demands precision and rewards bravery, while the short course offers 15 quick-fire holes perfect for beginners or anyone looking to squeeze in a round before lunch.

Hole 8’s basket looms under brooding clouds, daring you to miss wide left again.

Unlike some courses that feel forgotten in the corner of a council field, Quarry Park is alive. The fairways are cared for, the baskets solid, and there’s an unmistakable sense of community. Walk the course and you’ll pass parents teaching kids, groups of friends trading good-natured jabs over missed putts, and lone players lost in quiet concentration. Sculptures dotted between holes add a playful touch, while glimpses of the River Avon create calm moments between throws.

Amenities make a difference here. There’s free parking, benches to catch your breath, bins to keep things tidy, and a well-stocked pro shop for discs, drinks, and snacks. Coaching clinics run regularly, so if you’re looking to improve your throw, there’s help at hand.

Quarry Park’s appeal goes beyond the game itself. There’s something restorative about an hour spent under wide Warwickshire skies, watching your disc soar (or wobble) down the fairway. It draws a mix of people – students blowing off steam, retirees mastering new tricks, and families swapping screens for fresh air. It feels accessible yet special, a rare combination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best of all, you don’t need expensive gear or membership to get started. Bring a disc or two, a sense of adventure, and you’re ready. And if you’re stuck, chances are you’ll bump into a local willing to offer a tip or at least laugh with you when your disc ricochets off a tree into the undergrowth.

With disc golf growing fast across the UK, Quarry Park has quietly become a standard bearer for what a local course can be – challenging, welcoming, and just the right side of eccentric. It might just be Warwickshire’s best-kept sporting secret. Until, of course, you try it for yourself.

If you want to know more or plan your visit, you can find a full review and practical tips at GolfWithDiscs.com:

https://golfwithdiscs.com/quarry-park-disc-golf-review/