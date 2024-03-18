Wintery conditions does not deter Doyle
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first World Record of the year at Rowington Village was to attempt the "forward arm holding exercise " holding a 35 lb weight, previuosley held by Russian endurance strength athlete Rogachev Vladimoch who set the East European record of 45.01 sec , on 3 December 2023 in Moscow. Doyle used his years of experience staying focused for 2 min. 41.13 sec.
After a 10 minute break he then completed a 6 km cross country run / walk carrying 35 lb back pack, going over Rowington Village footpaths. Doyle was up gainst muddy water logged fields , stepping over stiles and hilly inclines, finishing in 1 hr. 08 min. 59 sec.
Six days later at Lowsonford Village Paddy attempted four low technical mountian bike short course distances, carrying 40 lbs of mountain bike Instructor expeditiion kit (included extra added weight). The routes were over permanent footpaths and along Stratford upon Avon Canal. Distances and times were. 3.5km - 19 min. 21.38 sec , 4 km - 24 min. 22.32 sec , 7 km - 33 min. 44 sec , 7.5 km - 37 min. 42 sec. The conditions were windy cold, wet muddy paths with steep inclines.
"The last six days have been punishing due to attempting these course challenges and strength feat in wintery condidtions , but I am quick to adapt to cold environments so I just crack on and go in a trance."
The current total to date of career documented fitness endurance challenges and World records now stand at 845, spanning ten different sporting disiplines. Doyle has 150 to set and break to reach the historical milestone of 1000 titles. "