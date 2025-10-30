World’s biggest Indoor Rowing Championships is coming to Birmingham
With 500m, 2000m and timed races on the Saturday, and sprint and relay events on the Sunday, there is something for everyone.
Competitors of 29 nationalities are already entered to race as entries continue to roll in for the Championships with competitors travelling from the USA, Canada, the Faroe Islands, as well as all corners of Europe. Entrants so far range in age from 11 to 90.
The event regularly sees World and British records broken and several record holders are entered this year. The Great Britain Rowing Team will also take part providing an opportunity for anyone to come and race against them.
Taking place at Birmingham’s National Exhibition, the Championships will be part of a wider multi-sport fitness competition including Powerlifting, Weightlifting and the ATHX finals.
Taking place on 6 and 7 December at the NEC Birmingham, racing is expected to take place between approximately 09:00 and 18:00 on each day with medals presented throughout the day.
Entries are still open with further information at www.britishrowing.org/bric.