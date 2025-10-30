World’s biggest Indoor Rowing Championships is coming to Birmingham

Great Britain athletes to take on the British Rowing Indoor Championships

The British Rowing Indoor Championships - the largest in-person indoor rowing event in the world - comes to Birmingham this weekend.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 500m, 2000m and timed races on the Saturday, and sprint and relay events on the Sunday, there is something for everyone.

Competitors of 29 nationalities are already entered to race as entries continue to roll in for the Championships with competitors travelling from the USA, Canada, the Faroe Islands, as well as all corners of Europe. Entrants so far range in age from 11 to 90.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event regularly sees World and British records broken and several record holders are entered this year. The Great Britain Rowing Team will also take part providing an opportunity for anyone to come and race against them.

Champions to be crowned at the British Rowing Indoor Championships

Taking place at Birmingham’s National Exhibition, the Championships will be part of a wider multi-sport fitness competition including Powerlifting, Weightlifting and the ATHX finals.

Taking place on 6 and 7 December at the NEC Birmingham, racing is expected to take place between approximately 09:00 and 18:00 on each day with medals presented throughout the day.

Entries are still open with further information at www.britishrowing.org/bric.