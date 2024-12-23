Yarrow doubles up at Lillington table tennis tournament

The successful Lillington Free Church B cadet side in the National league. Left to right; Otis Green, Leon Hayward and Anay Aroon

Lillington Free Church TTC held its second tournament of the season at St Nicholas Leisure Centre in Warwick last weekend.

The host club’s players were determined to make their mark in the Senior event and provided three of the semi-finalists. In one Josh Yarrow defeated Monika Tomaszek in a tight 5 setter and in the other Daniel Stone, still a junior, had a victory over Brandon Patterson of Witney in straight games. Yarrow proved too strong for Stone in the Final, winning 3-0.

The junior event featured Toby John of Eathorpe in one semi-final. He faced Simona Vassileva of the Continental Stars club in Birmingham and got through in straight games. In the other semi Astro Tong of Kidlington beat Charlie Yu, unattached, 3-0. Tong won the final 3-1.

The cadets played in two groups with the top two in each contesting a final round robin. Toby Roe finished top with Tudor Draghici runner-up. Both represent Lillington.

The four entrants in the under 13s played a round robin with Alexander Woodward of Coventry emerging as the winner. The host club’s Campbell Turner was runner-up.

In the afternoon event Lillington again had a stranglehold on the top event, the Grade A singles, providing all 4 semi-finalists. Once more, Yarrow and Stone contested the Final but Yarrow faced Sam Weaving in the semi and Stone opposed Tom Hunt. This time Stone took a leg off Yarrow but had to settle for runner-up.

The grade B semi-finals saw Padipat Pluemworaswat, who plays for Radford in Division 3, defeat Brandon Patterson whilst Elliott Hey of Eathorpe overcame Church’s Radu Draghici. Both players compete in Division 2. However, the Radford star impressively won the final 11-2, 11-5, 11-6.

In Grade C Tomasz Koweleczuk of Stratford beat Radford’s Martin Gallauer 3-1 in one semi and faced Yoto Vassilev of Continental who had beaten former Free Church player Lucy Duncan, now residing in London, 3-2. The final was also tight, Koweleczuk prevailing 3-2.

The Beginners competition was played as a round robin. Otis Green, enjoying his debut League season for Free Church, claimed top spot from Ben Binks of Coventry,

Lillington Free Church also sent two teams to play in the Cadet British Clubs League and two more to contest the Junior equivalent. Both Leagues were staged at Wellingborough.

In the Junior League Church A were placed in Division 3 which they won easily. Dan Stone , Sam Groom and Susie Swan accounted for Bourne End Junior Sports Club from Marlowe 9-0, Alex Bosworth replaced Swan to defeat Luton 8-1 and then Stone, Swan and Bosworth secured promotion for Day 2 in January with another 8-1 success, this time against EBatts 2 of North London.

Free Church B were represented by Bethan Jones, Johan Pretorious, Jacob Sherratt and Alfie Green and were placed in Division 5. They defeated Highfield of Wellingborough 6-3, but then suffered two narrow 4-5 defeats to Smash of Kettering and then EBatts 5. Overall Church B finished second by one point.

In the Cadets the A squad of Toby John, on loan from Eathorpe, Toby Roe, Shivam Gupta and Tudor Draghici found themselves in a very strong Division 1. Despite this they recorded three wins, all by the score of 4-2. Milton Keynes were beaten courtesy of two wins apiece from John and Roe, Knighton Park of Leicester were overcome by John (2) and Gupta (1) and Draghici (1) and Nottingham were dispatched with John again winning two and Roe and Gupta bagging a win each. Losses of 5-1 by a combined team from the Highfield and Westfield clubs, both based in Wellingborough, and 0-6 to Kidlington Forum meant a 4th placed finish but also preservation of their Division 1 status.

A very inexperienced B side competed in Division 4 but the trio of Anay Aroon, Otis Green and Leon Hayward were undaunted and won 4 of their 5 matches. Corby were beaten 5-1, Kidlington E by the same score, and Draycott 3 from Derby and Draycott 4 both succumbed 6-0. With the 5th contest against Kidlington Forum D resulting in a draw, Church took top place by 4 points. Otis Green finished with a 100% average.