Young fencer Mya Sutherland clinches bronze at British Youth Championships
Mya Sutherland, a 10 year old fencer from Leamington Spa's KK Fencing Club, earned herself a bronze medal at the British Youth Championships on May 4th. This is the biggest fencing competition in the country, and she competed in the under 12 girls' sabre event representing the West Midlands.
In the preliminary stage, known as the poule stage, Mya dominated her matches, winning all five of them and achieving a 100% win rate. This impressive performance earned her the 5th seed spot in the knockout stage.
In the knockout stage, Mya continued her impressive performance, defeating another fencer from the West Midlands, then fencers from Wales and the North West to reach the semi-finals. Though she faced a tough opponent from the Eastern Region in the semi-finals and missed out on advancing to the final, Mya's journey to the podium was nothing short of remarkable.
Her coaches expressed pride in Mya's achievement, noting her hard work and commitment to the sport. Thrilled with her win, Mya expressed, "It was a great opportunity to be able to fence at the BYC. For me, it was an amazing learning experience, and I couldn't have been happier to be on the podium with a bronze medal." Her victory serves as an inspiration to young fencers everywhere, proving that with perseverance and dedication, dreams can become reality.