Young fencer Mya Sutherland clinches bronze at British Youth Championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mya Sutherland, a 10 year old fencer from Leamington Spa's KK Fencing Club, earned herself a bronze medal at the British Youth Championships on May 4th. This is the biggest fencing competition in the country, and she competed in the under 12 girls' sabre event representing the West Midlands.

Mya Sutherland, a 10 year old fencer from Leamington Spa's KK Fencing Club, earned herself a bronze medal at the British Youth Championships on May 4th. This is the biggest fencing competition in the country, and she competed in the under 12 girls' sabre event representing the West Midlands.

In the preliminary stage, known as the poule stage, Mya dominated her matches, winning all five of them and achieving a 100% win rate. This impressive performance earned her the 5th seed spot in the knockout stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the knockout stage, Mya continued her impressive performance, defeating another fencer from the West Midlands, then fencers from Wales and the North West to reach the semi-finals. Though she faced a tough opponent from the Eastern Region in the semi-finals and missed out on advancing to the final, Mya's journey to the podium was nothing short of remarkable.

Happy Mya with her bronze medal