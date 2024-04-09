Zimmers complete league and cup double
The first of the two semi-finals saw Zimmers beat All Sorts 169-154, despite a final leg 41 from Andy Parker for All Sorts.
Demons were on top form in the other semi-final, beating Bad Eggs 194-173.
In both cases the winning teams had to come back from a deficit with the final pairings.
The final between Demons and Zimmers was nip and tuck all the way, with Demons leading by six pins as the last pairs came to the alley. However, Demons last pair got off to a bad start, letting the lead slip away after just two ends, and a captain’s innings of 38, by David Lord, secured victory for Zimmers 175-164, and thus completed a league and cup double for Zimmers.
Trophies were presented at the halfway stage in the evening which has been reported separately.