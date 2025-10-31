Zimmers extend unbeaten run and their lead

Blythe Liggins Skittles League underway at Leamington Cricket Club

Zimmers showed no mercy to Nutters in extending their unbeaten run, and their lead at the top of the Blythe Liggins Skittles league, with a maximum 20-0 points win, beating them 218-173 on pins.

Mel Turner got them off to a cracking start with a hefty 42 pins. Grovers Rovers stayed in touch with a 207-186 (16-4) win over bottom team Skittled Pink.

All Sorts move up two places to third by beating Bad Eggs 187-172 (16-4) as Demons and BFC United both slip a place.Despite Demons beating Groovies 188-177 they could only manage a 10-10 draw on points. It was really only down to Steve Smith’s opening 42 that they managed to secure the win.

BFC United fared even worse, as Roll With It beat them 201-195 (11-9) and once again it was only down to the brilliance of the opening player, this time Charlie Fish with a mighty 44.

As a result, they move up above Nutters into the top half of the table, just behind BFC United.Jocky’s Jokers move up two places to seventh after a points haul of 13-7 in a very close drawn match with Pacemakers, the pins score being tied on 188-188.